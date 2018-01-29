Man accused of holding woman hostage after burglary appears in court

The man accused of breaking into a 75-year-old woman's home and holding her hostage after a botched burglary appeared in court Monday.

Police say 31-year-old Darrell Myers first stole a care on Spokane's lower South Hill and ended up crashing it in Spokane Valley. Officers say that's where he broke a door to get into a woman's home and forced her to call her son Bruce on FaceTime, to get him to bring over a car. Instead, Bruce quickly took action.

"I contacted the police and let them know that she was kind of held hostage in her home. About two minutes after they, I actually got a call from the police saying that they were there and caught him," Bruce said.

In court Monday, Myers was formally charged with burglary and robbery. He's in Spokane County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

It wasn't Myers' first run-in with the law. He has a lengthy criminal history that stretches back more than 10 years.

The woman whose home was broken into says she's getting a new door.