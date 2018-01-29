Driver accused of killing man, pepper spraying witness

Washington State Patrol says a driver hit and killed a motorcyclist and dosed a witness with pepper spray before fleeing the scene.



KOMO-TV reports the driver was apprehended less than 2 miles away from the crash site.



State Patrol says a Mazda hit a 29-year-old man while he was driving his motorcycle in a roundabout on Sunday.



The man from Lake Stevens was killed.



State Patrol says the 22-year-old Mazda driver got out of his car and pepper sprayed another driver who witnessed the crash.



The Mazda driver has been arrested and booked in jail for investigation of vehicular homicide.



The case has been turned over to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.



