US issues long-awaited 'Putin list' of Russians

WASHINGTON -

The Trump administration has released its highly anticipated list of Russian politicians and business figures in an attempt to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
  
The list includes 114 individuals deemed by the Treasury Department to be senior Russian political figures. It also includes 96 people deemed to be "oligarchs." The Treasury says each has an estimated net worth of $1 billion or more.
  
The list was required by a law passed by Congress last year to punish Russia for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. The Trump administration had until Monday to release the list, aimed at exposing those who have gained wealth or power through association with Putin. It's been informally referred to as the "Putin list."
  
The list does not trigger any U.S. sanctions targeting the individuals.

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new trend emerging among young people known as the "no lackin' challenge." But the social media stunt turned deadly in Memphis last week when a young man was shot to death. In the dangerous viral "game," two people are instructed to film themselves pulling guns on each other without pulling the trigger. Unfortunately, police say 21-year-old Sherman Lackland forgot the rules, fatally shooting the other participant. 

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new trend emerging among young people known as the "no lackin' challenge." But the social media stunt turned deadly in Memphis last week when a young man was shot to death. In the dangerous viral "game," two people are instructed to film themselves pulling guns on each other without pulling the trigger. Unfortunately, police say 21-year-old Sherman Lackland forgot the rules, fatally shooting the other participant. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Chris Stapleton announced on Facebook and his website Monday morning that he will be bringing his "All-American Road Show" tour to Spokane this summer.  On Stapleton's website, he has scheduled a show for July 19, 2018 with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb at the Spokane Arena. Tickets will go on sale February 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.  Pre-sale tickets will be available earlier through Stapleton's Fan Club. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Chris Stapleton announced on Facebook and his website Monday morning that he will be bringing his "All-American Road Show" tour to Spokane this summer.  On Stapleton's website, he has scheduled a show for July 19, 2018 with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb at the Spokane Arena. Tickets will go on sale February 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.  Pre-sale tickets will be available earlier through Stapleton's Fan Club. 

    WEISER, Idaho (AP) - Authorities arrested a fugitive in Idaho after a two-week hunt on charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.    The Idaho Statesman reports Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says Douglas Villines was arrested at a home in the rural area of Mann Creek, about 10 miles north of Weiser.    Wolfe says law enforcement tracked Villines to the house, ordered him out late Tuesday afternoon, and he refused.

    WEISER, Idaho (AP) - Authorities arrested a fugitive in Idaho after a two-week hunt on charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.    The Idaho Statesman reports Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says Douglas Villines was arrested at a home in the rural area of Mann Creek, about 10 miles north of Weiser.    Wolfe says law enforcement tracked Villines to the house, ordered him out late Tuesday afternoon, and he refused.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tools, memorabilia and grandma's blanket gone. A Spokane man says someone burglarized his home in the middle of the night and he thinks the thieves scoped out the place first. He lives off of Rich Avenue which is a few blocks from the Hillyard Safeway and right by Rogers High School.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tools, memorabilia and grandma's blanket gone. A Spokane man says someone burglarized his home in the middle of the night and he thinks the thieves scoped out the place first. He lives off of Rich Avenue which is a few blocks from the Hillyard Safeway and right by Rogers High School.

    SEATTLE (AP) - The Department of Natural Resources says it's no longer predicting when a landslide event at Rattlesnake Ridge could occur.    KING-TV reported Monday that geologists previously thought the slide would happen between January and early March, but have pulled that prediction.    A massive crack along Rattlesnake Ridge near Union Gap in Yakima County emerged in October.

    SEATTLE (AP) - The Department of Natural Resources says it's no longer predicting when a landslide event at Rattlesnake Ridge could occur.    KING-TV reported Monday that geologists previously thought the slide would happen between January and early March, but have pulled that prediction.    A massive crack along Rattlesnake Ridge near Union Gap in Yakima County emerged in October.

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 29th.

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 29th.

