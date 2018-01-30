US issues long-awaited 'Putin list' of Russians

US issues long-awaited 'Putin list' of RussiansPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
"No lackin' challenge" turns deadly in Tennessee, teen shot in head
"No lackin' challenge" turns deadly in Tennessee, teen shot in head
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new trend emerging among young people known as the "no lackin' challenge." But the social media stunt turned deadly in Memphis last week when a young man was shot to death. In the dangerous viral "game," two people are instructed to film themselves pulling guns on each other without pulling the trigger. Unfortunately, police say 21-year-old Sherman Lackland forgot the rules, fatally shooting the other participant.>>
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new trend emerging among young people known as the "no lackin' challenge." But the social media stunt turned deadly in Memphis last week when a young man was shot to death. In the dangerous viral "game," two people are instructed to film themselves pulling guns on each other without pulling the trigger. Unfortunately, police say 21-year-old Sherman Lackland forgot the rules, fatally shooting the other participant.>>
Chris Stapleton playing Spokane in July
Chris Stapleton playing Spokane in July
SPOKANE, Wash. - Chris Stapleton announced on Facebook and his website Monday morning that he will be bringing his "All-American Road Show" tour to Spokane this summer. On Stapleton's website, he has scheduled a show for July 19, 2018 with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb at the Spokane Arena. Tickets will go on sale February 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available earlier through Stapleton's Fan Club.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Chris Stapleton announced on Facebook and his website Monday morning that he will be bringing his "All-American Road Show" tour to Spokane this summer. On Stapleton's website, he has scheduled a show for July 19, 2018 with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb at the Spokane Arena. Tickets will go on sale February 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available earlier through Stapleton's Fan Club.>>
Police capture accused child abuser hiding in rural Idaho
Police capture accused child abuser hiding in rural Idaho
WEISER, Idaho (AP) - Authorities arrested a fugitive in Idaho after a two-week hunt on charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl. The Idaho Statesman reports Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says Douglas Villines was arrested at a home in the rural area of Mann Creek, about 10 miles north of Weiser. Wolfe says law enforcement tracked Villines to the house, ordered him out late Tuesday afternoon, and he refused.>>
WEISER, Idaho (AP) - Authorities arrested a fugitive in Idaho after a two-week hunt on charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl. The Idaho Statesman reports Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says Douglas Villines was arrested at a home in the rural area of Mann Creek, about 10 miles north of Weiser. Wolfe says law enforcement tracked Villines to the house, ordered him out late Tuesday afternoon, and he refused.>>
Police in Georgia say mother drowned crying baby in bathtub
Police in Georgia say mother drowned crying baby in bathtub
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) - Police in Georgia say a 19-year-old mother drowned her baby in a bathtub when he wouldn't stop crying. Houston County sheriff's Sgt. Heath Collins tells WMAZ-TV that Madison Lee Stewart faces a charge of malice murder in the death of her 16-month-old son. Collins says the child died Friday night in Warner Robins, a city in central Georgia.>>
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) - Police in Georgia say a 19-year-old mother drowned her baby in a bathtub when he wouldn't stop crying. Houston County sheriff's Sgt. Heath Collins tells WMAZ-TV that Madison Lee Stewart faces a charge of malice murder in the death of her 16-month-old son. Collins says the child died Friday night in Warner Robins, a city in central Georgia.>>
Caught on camera: Bothell package thief injures ankle during getaway
Caught on camera: Bothell package thief injures ankle during getaway
A Bothell homeowner is trying to identify two accused package thieves caught on camera making off with boxes left on a porch. I n the video posted on Facebook Friday, you can see a woman run up to the home, grab the packages and head back to the car waiting on the street with the door open. She's seen taking a spill after slipping on the grass and looks to seriously injure her ankle. She's seen trying to get up, but can't do it. It appears she calls for help, and the driver of ...>>
A Bothell homeowner is trying to identify two accused package thieves caught on camera making off with boxes left on a porch. I n the video posted on Facebook Friday, you can see a woman run up to the home, grab the packages and head back to the car waiting on the street with the door open. She's seen taking a spill after slipping on the grass and looks to seriously injure her ankle. She's seen trying to get up, but can't do it. It appears she calls for help, and the driver of ...>>
PHOTOS: Deputies interrupt inmate's escape to pick up booze, food
PHOTOS: Deputies interrupt inmate's escape to pick up booze, food
BEAUMONT, Texas - An inmate who escaped from a federal prison with the intention of breaking back in laden with bottles of alcohol and home-cooked treats has been arrested in Southeast Texas. The Jefferson County sheriff's office says 25-year-old Joshua Hansen of Dallas has been charged with escape and possession of marijuana. He was originally imprisoned on a narcotics conviction.>>
BEAUMONT, Texas - An inmate who escaped from a federal prison with the intention of breaking back in laden with bottles of alcohol and home-cooked treats has been arrested in Southeast Texas. The Jefferson County sheriff's office says 25-year-old Joshua Hansen of Dallas has been charged with escape and possession of marijuana. He was originally imprisoned on a narcotics conviction.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Crooks steal sentimental quilt, tools in garage break-in near Rogers High School
Crooks steal sentimental quilt, tools in garage break-in near Rogers High School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tools, memorabilia and grandma's blanket gone. A Spokane man says someone burglarized his home in the middle of the night and he thinks the thieves scoped out the place first. He lives off of Rich Avenue which is a few blocks from the Hillyard Safeway and right by Rogers High School.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tools, memorabilia and grandma's blanket gone. A Spokane man says someone burglarized his home in the middle of the night and he thinks the thieves scoped out the place first. He lives off of Rich Avenue which is a few blocks from the Hillyard Safeway and right by Rogers High School.>>
Experts pull prediction for looming Rattlesnake Ridge slide
Experts pull prediction for looming Rattlesnake Ridge slide
SEATTLE (AP) - The Department of Natural Resources says it's no longer predicting when a landslide event at Rattlesnake Ridge could occur. KING-TV reported Monday that geologists previously thought the slide would happen between January and early March, but have pulled that prediction. A massive crack along Rattlesnake Ridge near Union Gap in Yakima County emerged in October.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - The Department of Natural Resources says it's no longer predicting when a landslide event at Rattlesnake Ridge could occur. KING-TV reported Monday that geologists previously thought the slide would happen between January and early March, but have pulled that prediction. A massive crack along Rattlesnake Ridge near Union Gap in Yakima County emerged in October.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 29th
Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 29th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 29th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 29th.>>
US issues long-awaited 'Putin list' of Russians
US issues long-awaited 'Putin list' of Russians
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has released its highly anticipated list of Russian politicians and business figures in an attempt to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The list includes 114 individuals deemed by the Treasury Department to be senior Russian political figures. It also includes 96 people deemed to be "oligarchs.">>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has released its highly anticipated list of Russian politicians and business figures in an attempt to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The list includes 114 individuals deemed by the Treasury Department to be senior Russian political figures. It also includes 96 people deemed to be "oligarchs.">>
Driver accused of killing man, pepper spraying witness
Driver accused of killing man, pepper spraying witness
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Patrol says a driver hit and killed a motorcyclist and dosed a witness with pepper spray before fleeing the scene. KOMO-TV reports the driver was apprehended less than 2 miles away from the crash site.>>
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Patrol says a driver hit and killed a motorcyclist and dosed a witness with pepper spray before fleeing the scene. KOMO-TV reports the driver was apprehended less than 2 miles away from the crash site.>>
Twin girls pulled from apartment fire in Everett
Twin girls pulled from apartment fire in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say twin girls have been pulled from an apartment fire in Everett. The Everett Fire Department says firefighters were called Monday to an apartment fire with a report of children inside. Everett Fire Marshal LeRoy McNulty told The Daily Herald that a state fire marshal happened to be in the area, saw smoke and rushed to get people out.>>
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say twin girls have been pulled from an apartment fire in Everett. The Everett Fire Department says firefighters were called Monday to an apartment fire with a report of children inside. Everett Fire Marshal LeRoy McNulty told The Daily Herald that a state fire marshal happened to be in the area, saw smoke and rushed to get people out.>>
Won't you be his neighbor? Tom Hanks to play Mister Rogers
Won't you be his neighbor? Tom Hanks to play Mister Rogers
NEW YORK (AP) - It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood for Tom Hanks, who'll star as Mister Rogers in the upcoming biopic "You Are My Friend." TriStar Pictures announced Monday it has acquired worldwide rights to the film, to be directed by "The Diary of a Teenage Girl" filmmaker Marielle Heller.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood for Tom Hanks, who'll star as Mister Rogers in the upcoming biopic "You Are My Friend." TriStar Pictures announced Monday it has acquired worldwide rights to the film, to be directed by "The Diary of a Teenage Girl" filmmaker Marielle Heller.>>
Abused California sibling went to college, didn't seek help
Abused California sibling went to college, didn't seek help
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The oldest boy among 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive by their parents had attended a California college for years but apparently never told anyone about his life at home. Louise Turpin regularly drove her oldest son to classes at a campus of Mt. San Jacinto College in Riverside County and waited outside the classroom for him.>>
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The oldest boy among 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive by their parents had attended a California college for years but apparently never told anyone about his life at home. Louise Turpin regularly drove her oldest son to classes at a campus of Mt. San Jacinto College in Riverside County and waited outside the classroom for him.>>
Man accused of holding woman hostage after burglary appears in court
Man accused of holding woman hostage after burglary appears in court
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of breaking into a 75-year-old woman's home and holding her hostage after a botched burglary appeared in court Monday. Police say 31-year-old Darrell Myers first stole a care on Spokane's lower South Hill and ended up crashing it in Spokane Valley. Officers say that's where he broke a door to get into a woman's home and forced her to call her son Bruce on FaceTime, to get him to bring over a car. Instead, Bruce quickly took action.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of breaking into a 75-year-old woman's home and holding her hostage after a botched burglary appeared in court Monday. Police say 31-year-old Darrell Myers first stole a care on Spokane's lower South Hill and ended up crashing it in Spokane Valley. Officers say that's where he broke a door to get into a woman's home and forced her to call her son Bruce on FaceTime, to get him to bring over a car. Instead, Bruce quickly took action.>>
US says Russian jet flew within 5 feet of US Navy plane
US says Russian jet flew within 5 feet of US Navy plane
WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States is accusing Moscow of unsafe military practices after it says a Russian jet flew within five feet of a U.S. Navy plane over the Black Sea. The State Department says the incident occurred Monday when a Russian Su-27 jet crossed directly in front of the flight path of the American jet in international airspace.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States is accusing Moscow of unsafe military practices after it says a Russian jet flew within five feet of a U.S. Navy plane over the Black Sea. The State Department says the incident occurred Monday when a Russian Su-27 jet crossed directly in front of the flight path of the American jet in international airspace.>>