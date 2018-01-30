Crooks steal sentimental quilt, tools in garage break-in near Rogers High School

Tools, memorabilia and grandma's blanket gone.

A Spokane man says someone burglarized his home in the middle of the night and he thinks the thieves scoped out the place first.

He lives off of Rich Avenue which is a few blocks from the Hillyard Safeway and right by Rogers High School.

January 26th was supposed to be a day spent on the mountains snowboarding in Sandpoint but it never happened for Spencer Gray.

“We saw that the garage was left open, our door was bashed in, and a lot of our stuff was missing,” he said.

In surveillance video that his neighbor caught, it shows two suspects who drove up to an alleyway on January 26th around 4 a.m. near where Gray lives. “One of them walked down the alleyway to make sure they could get in and then the second guy got out of the car and followed him,” said Gray.

Gray says the crooks loaded what they could into a Dodge Durango.

“They took a lot of tools, a portable AC conditioner. They took some memorabilia like grandma’s quilt and photos,” he said.

Gray says the suspects went through his backyard to get into his garage. “We think they were planning this for a couple of days. We think we saw one of these people kind of peek over our fence a couple of days prior,” said Gray.

Gray is not backing down.

“I’m going to make sure it doesn't happen again. Now we are spending a bunch of money on all the security. I just wish I would have done that before. (I was) thinking, ‘Oh you know, this is just a pretty good neighborhood.’ Well even if it is a good neighborhood, good neighborhoods still have stuff that happens. It’s better to be prepared,” he said.

Gray has reported this to police.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only break-in that area has dealt with recently. This year alone, Spokane Police say five other burglaries have been reported within a mile of Gray’s home.

If you know anything or recognize the people in the surveillance video, call Crime Check: 509-456-2233.