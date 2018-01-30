Experts pull prediction for looming Rattlesnake Ridge slide

The Department of Natural Resources says it's no longer predicting when a landslide event at Rattlesnake Ridge could occur.



KING-TV reported Monday that geologists previously thought the slide would happen between January and early March, but have pulled that prediction.



A massive crack along Rattlesnake Ridge near Union Gap in Yakima County emerged in October.



Yakima County, the city Union Gap, and the city of Yakima have all declared disaster in response to the slide.



Department spokesman Joe Smiley says the slide slowed back down to a rate of 1.6 feet per week after previously speeding up by about a tenth of a foot per week.



___



Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)