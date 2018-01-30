Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company

Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care companyPosted: Updated:
Driver accused of killing man, pepper spraying witness
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Patrol says a driver hit and killed a motorcyclist and dosed a witness with pepper spray before fleeing the scene. KOMO-TV reports the driver was apprehended less than 2 miles away from the crash site.>>
East Valley Middle School teacher arrested on burglary charges
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An East Valley Middle School math teacher is on paid leave after police arrested him mid-January on multiple burglary charges. Andrew Breneman was arrested a few weeks ago for stealing over $1,000 worth of fishing gear from a store where he used to work. According to court documents, it started back in October 2017; at Silver Bow Fly Shop in Spokane Valley.>>
Spokane police officer's dance moves go viral
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane police officer is getting a lot of attention on social media after a video of his dance moves on the dance cam at a Spokane Chiefs game is posted to Facebook. The video has been shared and liked thousands of times. Officer Scott Hice was there as a part of SPD’s Youth and Police Initiative. The program connects officers with teens and helps to have honest conversations about what these at-risk teens are facing. Hice says it’s absolutely important...>>
Experts pull prediction for looming Rattlesnake Ridge slide
SEATTLE (AP) - The Department of Natural Resources says it's no longer predicting when a landslide event at Rattlesnake Ridge could occur. KING-TV reported Monday that geologists previously thought the slide would happen between January and early March, but have pulled that prediction. A massive crack along Rattlesnake Ridge near Union Gap in Yakima County emerged in October.>>
Abused California sibling went to college, didn't seek help
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The oldest boy among 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive by their parents had attended a California college for years but apparently never told anyone about his life at home. Louise Turpin regularly drove her oldest son to classes at a campus of Mt. San Jacinto College in Riverside County and waited outside the classroom for him.>>
Crooks steal sentimental quilt, tools in garage break-in near Rogers High School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tools, memorabilia and grandma's blanket gone. A Spokane man says someone burglarized his home in the middle of the night and he thinks the thieves scoped out the place first. He lives off of Rich Avenue which is a few blocks from the Hillyard Safeway and right by Rogers High School.>>
Tickets to Trump speech promise strong State of the 'Uniom'
WASHINGTON - Tickets inviting guests to President Donald Trump's first official State of the Union address Tuesday had to be reissued after a misprint. The tickets read, "Address to the Congress on the State of the Uniom." Lawmakers had fun with the glitch: "Looking forward to tomorrow's State of the Uniom," Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted with a picture of the invite.>>
Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company
SEATTLE - Amazon is diving into health care, teaming up with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and the New York bank JPMorgan Chase, to create a company that helps their U.S. employees find quality care "at a reasonable cost." The leaders of each company, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Buffet, and JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, offered few details Tuesday and said that the project is in the early planning stage.>>
16-year-old Tennessee student suspended after anti-bullying video goes viral
LEBANON, Tenn. - A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator. Lebanon High School student Emily Gipson said school administrators accused her of "trying to incite violence" and gave her a two-day in-school suspension for the video entitled "Welcome to Lebanon High School," posted Jan. 22.>>
Crooks steal sentimental quilt, tools in garage break-in near Rogers High School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tools, memorabilia and grandma's blanket gone. A Spokane man says someone burglarized his home in the middle of the night and he thinks the thieves scoped out the place first. He lives off of Rich Avenue which is a few blocks from the Hillyard Safeway and right by Rogers High School.>>
Experts pull prediction for looming Rattlesnake Ridge slide
SEATTLE (AP) - The Department of Natural Resources says it's no longer predicting when a landslide event at Rattlesnake Ridge could occur. KING-TV reported Monday that geologists previously thought the slide would happen between January and early March, but have pulled that prediction. A massive crack along Rattlesnake Ridge near Union Gap in Yakima County emerged in October.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 29th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 29th.>>
US issues long-awaited 'Putin list' of Russians
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has released its highly anticipated list of Russian politicians and business figures in an attempt to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The list includes 114 individuals deemed by the Treasury Department to be senior Russian political figures. It also includes 96 people deemed to be "oligarchs.">>
Driver accused of killing man, pepper spraying witness
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Patrol says a driver hit and killed a motorcyclist and dosed a witness with pepper spray before fleeing the scene. KOMO-TV reports the driver was apprehended less than 2 miles away from the crash site.>>
Twin girls pulled from apartment fire in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say twin girls have been pulled from an apartment fire in Everett. The Everett Fire Department says firefighters were called Monday to an apartment fire with a report of children inside. Everett Fire Marshal LeRoy McNulty told The Daily Herald that a state fire marshal happened to be in the area, saw smoke and rushed to get people out.>>
Won't you be his neighbor? Tom Hanks to play Mister Rogers
NEW YORK (AP) - It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood for Tom Hanks, who'll star as Mister Rogers in the upcoming biopic "You Are My Friend." TriStar Pictures announced Monday it has acquired worldwide rights to the film, to be directed by "The Diary of a Teenage Girl" filmmaker Marielle Heller.>>
