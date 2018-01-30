Tickets to Trump speech promise strong State of the 'Uniom' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Tickets to Trump speech promise strong State of the 'Uniom'

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

Tickets inviting guests to President Donald Trump's first official State of the Union address Tuesday had to be reissued after a misprint.
  
The tickets read, "Address to the Congress on the State of the Uniom."
  
Lawmakers had fun with the glitch: "Looking forward to tomorrow's State of the Uniom," Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted with a picture of the invite.


Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona used the glitch to jab at the secretary of education: "Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom"
  
The House Sergeant at Arms is responsible for printing and distributing the tickets. An official said a correction was immediately made and all but about a dozen tickets have been exchanged.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

