Spokane Police arrest felon driving stolen truck and in possession of four stolen guns

Spokane Police arrested a 27-year-old man on 10 felony charges early Monday morning after finding stolen guns in the stolen truck he was driving.

Police say an officer stopped the pickup driven by Joshua D. Hall just after 1:00 a.m. on Monday near Nebraska and Perry. The officer noted the license plates were registered to a different car and knew there was a report of a stolen black Dodge Dakota. After stopping the Hall, officers noticed a shotgun in the back of the pickup. Hall was patted down for weapons and officers found he had gun that was reported stolen during a vehicle prowling in Idaho.

In all, officers found four rifles that had been stolen during a home burglary two days earlier. Officers also located a jewelry box owned by the burglary victim's deceased wife.

Hall was booked into jail for five counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm and five counts of Unlawful Possession of Firearms due to previous felony convictions. Additional charges could be forthcoming, according to the police department.

"Officers are consistently recovering firearms found in the hands of criminals," Officer Teresa Fuller said in a press release. "Hall was taken into custody quickly and without incident, and those firearms will eventually be returned to their rightful owners. This is a great example of being able to easily identify these items as stolen because the victims not only had the serial numbers for their stolen items, but reported the thefts and those serial numbers to law enforcement."