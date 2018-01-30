Glee actor dead from apparent suicide

KHQ.COM - Glee actor, Mark Salling has died from an apparent suicide according to TMZ.



TMZ reports they confirmed the death with law enforcement and that Salling's body was found near a riverbed in Sunland, CA which is close to his home. The manner of death has not yet been released.



Salling was awaiting his sentencing trial after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors. He was found to have 50,000 images of underage children in his possession according to prosecutors.



Salling was expected to get 4-7 years as part of his plea deal. His sentencing hearing was scheduled for March