Sheriff's Office: Level III sex offender in Spokane area

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office wants to public to be aware of a Level III sex offender who has moved into the downtown area.

32-year-old Javon M. Miller was convicted of 1st Degree Rape in January 2004 and is now living in the 1200 block of N. Lincoln.

"This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time," the Sheriff's Office said in a release on Tuesday. "This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public."

The Sheriff's Office says Miller also goes by "Spliff" and Jason M. Miller. They add Miller's previous criminal history places him in a classification which reflects his potential to reoffend.