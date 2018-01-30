Officials: SW Idaho deputies encouraged inmate assault

Two southwestern Idaho deputies at the Canyon County Jail authorities say tried to orchestrate an attack on a gang member accused of sex crimes against children by showing other incarcerated gang members confidential paperwork have been arrested.



The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that 46-year-old Corey Weathermon and 23-year-old Kade McConnell were taken into custody Monday.



Weathermon is charged with aiding and abetting solicitation to commit aggravated battery, and McConnell is charged with solicitation to commit aggravated battery. The two were fired in October following an inmate complaint and an internal inquiry.



Canyon County authorities have asked neighboring Ada County to conduct an independent investigation.



It's not clear if the former deputies have attorneys. The Ada County prosecutor's office didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press on Tuesday.



___



Information from: Idaho Press-Tribune, http://www.idahopress.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)