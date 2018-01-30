Officials: SW Idaho deputies encouraged inmate assault - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Officials: SW Idaho deputies encouraged inmate assault

Posted: Updated:
Kade McConnell (Left) and Corey Weathermon (Right) Kade McConnell (Left) and Corey Weathermon (Right)
CALDWELL, Idaho -

Two southwestern Idaho deputies at the Canyon County Jail authorities say tried to orchestrate an attack on a gang member accused of sex crimes against children by showing other incarcerated gang members confidential paperwork have been arrested.
  
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that 46-year-old Corey Weathermon and 23-year-old Kade McConnell were taken into custody Monday.
  
Weathermon is charged with aiding and abetting solicitation to commit aggravated battery, and McConnell is charged with solicitation to commit aggravated battery. The two were fired in October following an inmate complaint and an internal inquiry.
  
Canyon County authorities have asked neighboring Ada County to conduct an independent investigation.
  
It's not clear if the former deputies have attorneys. The Ada County prosecutor's office didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press on Tuesday.
  
___
  
Information from: Idaho Press-Tribune, http://www.idahopress.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • East Valley Middle School teacher arrested on burglary charges

    East Valley Middle School teacher arrested on burglary charges

    Monday, January 29 2018 9:31 PM EST2018-01-30 02:31:26 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An East Valley Middle School math teacher is on paid leave after police arrested him mid-January on multiple burglary charges. Andrew Breneman was arrested a few weeks ago for stealing over $1,000 worth of fishing gear from a store where he used to work. According to court documents, it started back in October 2017; at Silver Bow Fly Shop in Spokane Valley.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An East Valley Middle School math teacher is on paid leave after police arrested him mid-January on multiple burglary charges. Andrew Breneman was arrested a few weeks ago for stealing over $1,000 worth of fishing gear from a store where he used to work. According to court documents, it started back in October 2017; at Silver Bow Fly Shop in Spokane Valley.

    >>

  • Spokane police officer's dance moves go viral

    Spokane police officer's dance moves go viral

    Monday, January 29 2018 9:24 PM EST2018-01-30 02:24:17 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane police officer is getting a lot of attention on social media after a video of his dance moves on the dance cam at a Spokane Chiefs game is posted to Facebook. The video has been shared and liked thousands of times. Officer Scott Hice was there as a part of SPD’s Youth and Police Initiative. The program connects officers with teens and helps to have honest conversations about what these at-risk teens are facing. Hice says it’s absolutely important...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane police officer is getting a lot of attention on social media after a video of his dance moves on the dance cam at a Spokane Chiefs game is posted to Facebook. The video has been shared and liked thousands of times. Officer Scott Hice was there as a part of SPD’s Youth and Police Initiative. The program connects officers with teens and helps to have honest conversations about what these at-risk teens are facing. Hice says it’s absolutely important...

    >>

  • Driver accused of killing man, pepper spraying witness

    Driver accused of killing man, pepper spraying witness

    Monday, January 29 2018 11:51 PM EST2018-01-30 04:51:30 GMT

    GRANITE FALLS, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Patrol says a driver hit and killed a motorcyclist and dosed a witness with pepper spray before fleeing the scene.    KOMO-TV reports the driver was apprehended less than 2 miles away from the crash site.

    >>

    GRANITE FALLS, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Patrol says a driver hit and killed a motorcyclist and dosed a witness with pepper spray before fleeing the scene.    KOMO-TV reports the driver was apprehended less than 2 miles away from the crash site.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Officials: SW Idaho deputies encouraged inmate assault

    Officials: SW Idaho deputies encouraged inmate assault

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 2:47 PM EST2018-01-30 19:47:13 GMT

    CALDWELL, Idaho - Two southwestern Idaho deputies at the Canyon County Jail authorities say tried to orchestrate an attack on a gang member accused of sex crimes against children by showing other incarcerated gang members confidential paperwork have been arrested. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that 46-year-old Corey Weathermon and 23-year-old Kade McConnell were taken into custody Monday. 

    >>

    CALDWELL, Idaho - Two southwestern Idaho deputies at the Canyon County Jail authorities say tried to orchestrate an attack on a gang member accused of sex crimes against children by showing other incarcerated gang members confidential paperwork have been arrested. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that 46-year-old Corey Weathermon and 23-year-old Kade McConnell were taken into custody Monday. 

    >>

  • Sheriff's Office: Level III sex offender in Spokane area

    Sheriff's Office: Level III sex offender in Spokane area

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-01-30 18:39:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office wants to public to be aware of a Level III sex offender who has moved into the downtown area.  32-year-old Javon M. Miller was convicted of 1st Degree Rape in January 2004 and is now living in the 1200 block of N. Lincoln.  "This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time," the Sheriff's Office said in a release on Tuesday.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office wants to public to be aware of a Level III sex offender who has moved into the downtown area.  32-year-old Javon M. Miller was convicted of 1st Degree Rape in January 2004 and is now living in the 1200 block of N. Lincoln.  "This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time," the Sheriff's Office said in a release on Tuesday.

    >>

  • Glee actor dead from apparent suicide

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 1:34 PM EST2018-01-30 18:34:52 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Glee actor, Mark Salling has died from an apparent suicide according to TMZ. TMZ reports they confirmed the death with law enforcement and that Salling's body was found near a riverbed in Sunland, CA which is close to his home. The manner of death has not yet been released. Salling was awaiting his sentencing trial after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Glee actor, Mark Salling has died from an apparent suicide according to TMZ. TMZ reports they confirmed the death with law enforcement and that Salling's body was found near a riverbed in Sunland, CA which is close to his home. The manner of death has not yet been released. Salling was awaiting his sentencing trial after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

    >>
    •   