Officials: SW Idaho deputies encouraged inmate assault

East Valley Middle School teacher arrested on burglary charges
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An East Valley Middle School math teacher is on paid leave after police arrested him mid-January on multiple burglary charges. Andrew Breneman was arrested a few weeks ago for stealing over $1,000 worth of fishing gear from a store where he used to work. According to court documents, it started back in October 2017; at Silver Bow Fly Shop in Spokane Valley.>>
Spokane police officer's dance moves go viral
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane police officer is getting a lot of attention on social media after a video of his dance moves on the dance cam at a Spokane Chiefs game is posted to Facebook. The video has been shared and liked thousands of times. Officer Scott Hice was there as a part of SPD’s Youth and Police Initiative. The program connects officers with teens and helps to have honest conversations about what these at-risk teens are facing. Hice says it’s absolutely important...>>
Driver accused of killing man, pepper spraying witness
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Patrol says a driver hit and killed a motorcyclist and dosed a witness with pepper spray before fleeing the scene. KOMO-TV reports the driver was apprehended less than 2 miles away from the crash site.>>
16-year-old Tennessee student suspended after anti-bullying video goes viral
LEBANON, Tenn. - A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator. Lebanon High School student Emily Gipson said school administrators accused her of "trying to incite violence" and gave her a two-day in-school suspension for the video entitled "Welcome to Lebanon High School," posted Jan. 22.>>
Experts pull prediction for looming Rattlesnake Ridge slide
SEATTLE (AP) - The Department of Natural Resources says it's no longer predicting when a landslide event at Rattlesnake Ridge could occur. KING-TV reported Monday that geologists previously thought the slide would happen between January and early March, but have pulled that prediction. A massive crack along Rattlesnake Ridge near Union Gap in Yakima County emerged in October.>>
Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company
SEATTLE - Amazon is diving into health care, teaming up with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and the New York bank JPMorgan Chase, to create a company that helps their U.S. employees find quality care "at a reasonable cost." The leaders of each company, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Buffet, and JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, offered few details Tuesday and said that the project is in the early planning stage.>>
Officials: SW Idaho deputies encouraged inmate assault
CALDWELL, Idaho - Two southwestern Idaho deputies at the Canyon County Jail authorities say tried to orchestrate an attack on a gang member accused of sex crimes against children by showing other incarcerated gang members confidential paperwork have been arrested. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that 46-year-old Corey Weathermon and 23-year-old Kade McConnell were taken into custody Monday.>>
Sheriff's Office: Level III sex offender in Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office wants to public to be aware of a Level III sex offender who has moved into the downtown area. 32-year-old Javon M. Miller was convicted of 1st Degree Rape in January 2004 and is now living in the 1200 block of N. Lincoln. "This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time," the Sheriff's Office said in a release on Tuesday.>>
Glee actor dead from apparent suicide
Spokane Police arrest felon driving stolen truck and in possession of four stolen guns
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a 27-year-old man on 10 felony charges early Monday morning after finding stolen guns in the stolen car he was driving. Police say an officer stopped a pickup being driven by Joshua D. Hall just after 1:00 a.m. on Monday near Nebraska and Perry. The officer noted the license plates were registered to a different car and knew there was a report of a stolen black Dodge Dakota.>>
Tickets to Trump speech promise strong State of the 'Uniom'
WASHINGTON - Tickets inviting guests to President Donald Trump's first official State of the Union address Tuesday had to be reissued after a misprint. The tickets read, "Address to the Congress on the State of the Uniom." Lawmakers had fun with the glitch: "Looking forward to tomorrow's State of the Uniom," Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted with a picture of the invite.>>
Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company
16-year-old Tennessee student suspended after anti-bullying video goes viral
LEBANON, Tenn. - A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator. Lebanon High School student Emily Gipson said school administrators accused her of "trying to incite violence" and gave her a two-day in-school suspension for the video entitled "Welcome to Lebanon High School," posted Jan. 22.>>
Crooks steal sentimental quilt, tools in garage break-in near Rogers High School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tools, memorabilia and grandma's blanket gone. A Spokane man says someone burglarized his home in the middle of the night and he thinks the thieves scoped out the place first. He lives off of Rich Avenue which is a few blocks from the Hillyard Safeway and right by Rogers High School.>>
Experts pull prediction for looming Rattlesnake Ridge slide
SEATTLE (AP) - The Department of Natural Resources says it's no longer predicting when a landslide event at Rattlesnake Ridge could occur. KING-TV reported Monday that geologists previously thought the slide would happen between January and early March, but have pulled that prediction. A massive crack along Rattlesnake Ridge near Union Gap in Yakima County emerged in October.>>
