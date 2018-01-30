Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 30th

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Why did the chicken cross the road? And did it have permission?

The New Hampshire Legislature is considering a bill that would make trespassing fowl a violation, not for the chicken, but for its owners. Under the proposal, anyone who knowingly, recklessly or negligently allows their domestic fowl to enter someone else's property without permission can be convicted of a violation if the birds damage crops or property

The law already makes such trespassing illegal when it comes to sheep, goats, cows, horses or pigs, and the bill's sponsor says fowl shouldn't be exempt.

While a constituent's frustration with a neighbor's ducks spurred the legislation, Loudon Republican Rep. Michael Moffett told a House Committee on Tuesday he also has heard from a man who claims his neighbor has used chickens as a "form of harassment and provocation."

"It does come down to property rights, which is important," Moffett said. "People, wherever you live, should be free from having your property invaded or encroached upon by animals or birds from neighboring property who are not being taken care of.

"You've heard the saying, 'birds of feather flock together,' which is fine, but a lot of us don't think it's fine when flock they together onto a neighbor's property and wreak havoc."

Committee members raised questions including whether the proposal would apply to someone who has a duck pond for domestic ducks but also attracts wild ducks.

"How do we determine whether it's a wild duck or a domestic duck that's going across the property?" said Rep. Larry Laflamme, D-Berlin.

"Chickens are clearly domesticated, ducks are kinda a gray area," Moffett said.

Earl Tuson, a Loudon vegetable farmer who does not raise fowl, opposed the bill, saying the current law was clearly directed at livestock that, unlike chickens and ducks, could cause considerable damage. He said the bill could lead to further harassment of farmers by neighbors who don't understand agriculture.

"Farms across the state are increasingly coming into closer contact with residential development, and the occupants of those developments are frequently unaware of normal and customary agricultural activities," he said. "Everyone loves eating bacon until they move into next to the pig farm."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) - It's a good thing Ocracoke Island in North Carolina is small enough to walk or bike around. The island along the Outer Banks has lost its only gas station.

Hyde County manager Bill Rich tells The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia, that the fuel provider for Ocracoke Station shut off the pumps because the owner couldn't pay the bills.

The station was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. Rich says the owner has spent his money repairing the station while he awaits reimbursement from his insurance company.

Residents now must take the ferry to the mainland to refuel. But the good news is that a tank of gas can last for months on the small island.

Rich says the county is working with the owner to reopen the station.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DEMOTTE, Ind. (AP) - A northwest Indiana woman has honored her father's memory with a humorous obituary that recounts his fondness for his family and details how he left behind 32 jars of Miracle Whip, 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper and other items that could prove helpful in a zombie apocalypse.

The obituary for Terry Ward also says he "escaped this mortal realm" with a belief that "The Blues Brothers" was the best movie ever. It recounts how he drove one of his Illinois high school teachers to an early retirement, volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army and worked "39 years of begrudging service" for AT&T. It also includes a long list of things he loved - including "free beer" and "discussing who makes the best pizza" - and says he was known for doling out ice cream sandwiches to his grandchildren.

Jean Lahm said she wrote the obituary for her father with a bit of humor because he "lived to make other people laugh." She said she began writing the obituary Tuesday after the 71-year-old died from a massive stroke.

"I wrote it myself and I didn't tell anyone I was going to make it funny," said Lahm, who added that her family thought the obituary was perfect.

The obituary has gotten attention online and Lahm said she's read comments from others saying, "I wish I would have known him." She said she's just happy to have been able to "get his personality across."

"He cared about the things that truly mattered. A lot of people can relate to that. A lot of people have these great dads that are just like that. Good guys. That's what he was," Lahm said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HUDSON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida deputy was caught on video politely pursuing a four-legged suspect on a busy road.

Pasco County Sheriff's Cpl. Art Madden on Wednesday spotted a chestnut-and-white horse galloping in and out of traffic on a road north of Tampa. Rolling down his law enforcement vehicle's window, he asked the animal to "please stop." He also made kissy noises, to no avail.

According to authorities, he was able to herd the animal into a nearby housing development, and the mare finally came to a stop. Madden exited his cruiser and approached, only to have her run off again.

The horse eventually stopped a second time, and that's when Madden threw his arms around her neck.

The horse's owner, who had reported the animal missing, arrived and took it away unharmed.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A pair of football-crazed communities in Pennsylvania and Maine are looking to get a bit more Bangor for their buck out of the Super Bowl game.

The mayors of Bangor, Maine, and Bangor, Pennsylvania, said Friday they have placed a wager on the Feb. 4 game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Mayor Ben Sprague, of Maine, is placing a host of Maine-centric items on the line, including a box of whoopee pies, a blueberry pie and a collection of books by local resident Stephen King.

Mayor Brooke Kerzner, of Pennsylvania, is placing two slate boards for the game quoits, pronounced like "kwates," on the line. Quoits is similar to horseshoes and is popular in Pennsylvania. Beer, chocolate and coffee are also up for grabs.

The mayors are also engaged in some good-natured taunting. Kerzner said: Philadelphia quarterback "Nick Foles can soar like an Eagle even when he is surrounded by a bunch of turkeys from New England." Sprague responded that there might be "two Bangors and two teams in this year's Super Bowl, but I think the ones from New England will be celebrating Super Bowl night."

Bangor, Maine, is a city of about 32,000 people about 130 miles north of Portland. It's the third-largest city in the state. Bangor, Pennsylvania, is a borough of about 5,000 residents not far from the New Jersey state line. It's about 90 miles north of Philadelphia.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - A Big Island resident has a centipede that's more than 1 foot long (30 centimeters long) on display at his home.

Retired taxidermist Clayton Cambra spotted the 14.5-inch (37-centimeter) insect in woods behind his home and decided to capture it with a bucket, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Sunday.

Cambra said the venomous arthropod stood up "like a cobra" when he captured it.

"Standin' right up. It's creepy," Cambra said. "He crawled out of that bucket four or five times before I got him here."

He got the centipede inside a plastic bag and froze it in his freezer.

Cambra then thawed the centipede, pinned it to a Styrofoam board and injected it with formaldehyde.

"It's a monster. Even when it was dead, I was nervous touchin' it," Cambra said.

Dan Rubinoff, an entomologist and director of the University of Hawaii Insect Museum, said he thinks the bug is a Vietnamese centipede.

"It's definitely got to be the largest individual I've ever seen of it," Rubinoff said. "I get 'em in my yard all the time, 6 to maybe 7 inches. Definitely, I've never seen one that big."

Rubinoff said there are other species in Southeast Asia that grow even larger.

"Those are really frightening," Rubinoff said.

Cambra said he rejected a $1,000 offer for the centipede.

"I don't want to sell it," Cambra said. "I want to keep it. People collect all kinds of things. I know people on the computer (who) collect these alive and keep 'em as pets."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NORTHWOOD, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man arrested at a northern Iowa casino told a deputy that he'd punched a gambling machine out of frustration.

Court records say Dion King is charged with criminal mischief. A Mason City phone listed for King rang unanswered Tuesday. The records don't list an attorney for him.

The Worth County deputy says in a criminal complaint that he was sent Saturday to the Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood and reviewed security video. It showed King punching the machine's touch screen several times, causing an estimated $2,000 in damage.

The complaint says King later admitted getting frustrated and striking the machine.

It's unclear how much - if any - money King had lost. The casino manager didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities have released two Los Angeles attorneys who represented former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight a day after they were arrested.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Matthew Fletcher and Thaddeus Culpepper were let out of jail Friday night because their "complex" case requires further review by prosecutors before they can be charged.

Both men were arrested Thursday on warrants alleging they were accessories after the fact to a felony, authorities said, without disclosing what the felony was or what they are believed to have done.

Messages to the district attorney's office and the two attorneys were not immediately returned.

The attorneys are among several who have represented Knight, the Death Row Records co-founder who was charged with murder and attempted murder in 2015. Knight has pleaded not guilty.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Finland says it will lobby for the abolition of daylight saving time within the European Union after more than 70,000 Finns signed a petition last year.

Anne Berner, Finland's transportation and communications minister, said Friday on Twitter that the government's goal "would be to abandon (the practice) in a uniform manner within the EU."

No EU member can independently end the practice of advancing clocks by an hour during summer months so that evening daylight lasts longer. All 27 member states must make the change together.

A parliamentary committee in Finland has concluded changing the clocks causes short-term sleeping disorders, reduced performance at work and could also lead to serious health problems.

In Finland, parliament must consider a petition containing at least 50,000 signatures.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Police in southern New Mexico say an armed robbery suspect's apparent inability to drive a vehicle with a standard transmission helped lead to his arrest.

Las Cruces police say the suspect in a pharmacy robbery Wednesday tried to carjack a car nearby and initially tried to drive the vehicle himself before ordering its owner to drive him to a home several blocks away.

Police say the car's owner called 911 after dropping the suspect at the home and that police went to the home and arrested 22-year-old Devin Michael Saucedo on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Saucedo remains jailed. Online court records don't show that Saucedo has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

