Suspected drunken driver pins baby in stroller against wall

GLENDALE, Calif. -

Southern California authorities say a suspected drunken driver was arrested after his car jumped a sidewalk and pinned a stroller carrying an 11-month-old baby against a building.
  
Police say the child was not hurt in the Saturday evening crash in Glendale. An adult and a 7-year-old suffered minor injuries when they jumped out of the way as the Camaro careened toward them.
  
Sgt. Dan Suttles tells the Los Angeles Times that all three were very lucky.
  
Suttles says the Camaro was involved in a hit-and-run incident earlier in the evening when it crashed into a vehicle nearby.
  
The newspaper reports Monday that the driver could face charges including DUI and hit-and-run.

  16-year-old Tennessee student suspended after anti-bullying video goes viral

    LEBANON, Tenn. - A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator. Lebanon High School student Emily Gipson said school administrators accused her of "trying to incite violence" and gave her a two-day in-school suspension for the video entitled "Welcome to Lebanon High School," posted Jan. 22. 

  East Valley Middle School teacher arrested on burglary charges

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An East Valley Middle School math teacher is on paid leave after police arrested him mid-January on multiple burglary charges. Andrew Breneman was arrested a few weeks ago for stealing over $1,000 worth of fishing gear from a store where he used to work. According to court documents, it started back in October 2017; at Silver Bow Fly Shop in Spokane Valley.

  Spokane police officer's dance moves go viral

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane police officer is getting a lot of attention on social media after a video of his dance moves on the dance cam at a Spokane Chiefs game is posted to Facebook. The video has been shared and liked thousands of times. Officer Scott Hice was there as a part of SPD's Youth and Police Initiative. The program connects officers with teens and helps to have honest conversations about what these at-risk teens are facing. Hice says it's absolutely important...

  AP FACT CHECK: Snapshots from Trump's speech

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The AP is fact-checking prepared remarks from President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech. Here's a look at some of the claims we've examined.

  Amid publicity tour, porn star denies affair with Trump

    NEW YORK (AP) - An adult film star who previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says in a statement the affair never happened.    A lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels confirmed his client's statement Tuesday. Daniels' real name is Stephanie Clifford.

  The Latest: 3 dead as helicopter hits California home

    NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.    Two other people were injured when the Robinson R44 smashed into the side of the home in Newport Beach at about 1:45 p.m.

