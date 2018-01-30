Traffic stop leads to felony arrests for heroin, stolen car and shaved keys

Two people were arrested on felony charges early Tuesday morning after a traffic stop on E. Buckeye.

Just before 4 a.m., Spokane County Deputy Chad Eaton spotted a red Ford Escort near Park and Rutter. He checked the license plate on his computer and learned the car had been reported stolen.

The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Jesse C. Jacobsen, abruptly turned into a driveway in the 7500 block of E. Buckeye. Deputy Eaton activated his lights before backup arrived. The deputy kept his distance and ordered Jacobsen and his passenger, 21-year-old Austin M. Bailey, to keep their hands up as he waited for backup. While Eaton waited, Bailey was seen moving around in the car and appeared to be attempting to hide something near the center console in front of him.

Jacobsen and Bailey were detained without incident with the assistance from backup deputies.

While searching the car, deputies found a set of obviously shaved or altered keys on the center console. One of the shaved keys fit into the ignition, allowing the car to start. A small dark brown ball believed to be heroin, along with several small baggies, were seen on the passenger-side floorboards. The substance was later field tested and showed a presumptive positive for heroin.

Jacobsen and Bailey were read their rights, interveiwed and arrested. Ten additional shaved or altered keys were found on a key chain inside Jacobsen's backpack.

Jacobsen was booked into the Spokane County Jail for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of motor vehicle theft tools, and driving while suspended. Bailey was booked into jail for possession of heroin.