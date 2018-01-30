California teacher calls military members 'lowest of the low' in viral video

Secretly recorded videos showing a California teacher making derogatory comments about people who serve in the military.

According to KTLA, the now-viral videos were posted on Facebook last week by Victor Quinonez, a senior at the school who wants to join the Marines. When El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido saw the student wearing a Marines shirt, he launched into a rant.

"You better not freaking go," Salcido is heard saying in the video. "Don't wear that in here."

He goes on to insult the intelligence of those serving in the military.

“Because we have a bunch of dumbs—s over there,” he said in the video. “Think about the people who you know who are over there. Your freaking stupid Uncle Louie or whatever. They’re dumbs—s. They’re not, like, high level thinkers, they’re not academic people, they’re not intellectual people. They’re the lowest of our low.”

A friend of the family posted the videos to Facebook. The post has been shared more than 90,000 times on Tuesday afternoon.

Quinonez, who's father is a 39-year-old Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan, told KTLA he recorded the teacher because he was tired of hearing disparaging remarks about the military.

Salcido told the Los Angeles Times that, "because of the many vulgar and violent threats against my family I do not have a comment on the situation at this time."

The school board says it's investigating.