Idaho authorities discover, detonate bomb left in new restaurant

BURLEY, Idaho -

An unexploded bomb has been found in the doorway of a new, unopened downtown Idaho restaurant.
  
The Times-News reports a bomb squad from Twin Falls detonated the bomb in Burley shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.
  
Authorities say the bomb's fuse had been lit but the device didn't detonate.
  
Firefighters found the bomb while extinguishing a blaze at an empty building across the street. Authorities say they're not certain whether a bomb started the fire, but they're working under that assumption.
  
No one was injured.
  
Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell says authorities are hoping someone has more information about a white pickup spotted in the area around the time they believe the bomb was set.
  
The incident is under investigation.
  
Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com

    LEBANON, Tenn. - A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator. Lebanon High School student Emily Gipson said school administrators accused her of "trying to incite violence" and gave her a two-day in-school suspension for the video entitled "Welcome to Lebanon High School," posted Jan. 22. 

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An East Valley Middle School math teacher is on paid leave after police arrested him mid-January on multiple burglary charges. Andrew Breneman was arrested a few weeks ago for stealing over $1,000 worth of fishing gear from a store where he used to work. According to court documents, it started back in October 2017; at Silver Bow Fly Shop in Spokane Valley.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane police officer is getting a lot of attention on social media after a video of his dance moves on the dance cam at a Spokane Chiefs game is posted to Facebook. The video has been shared and liked thousands of times. Officer Scott Hice was there as a part of SPD's Youth and Police Initiative. The program connects officers with teens and helps to have honest conversations about what these at-risk teens are facing. Hice says it's absolutely important...

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Since the start of flu season, 21 people have died in Spokane County, a startling increase from the four deaths from the same time period last year. In addition, 409 people have been hospitalized within Spokane County this season. In comparison, there were 168 hospitalizations during the same period last flu season. There have been 109 flu-related deaths in Washington State this season. 

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One punch, that's all it took to end the life of a young north Idaho father over the summer, after a 21-year old sucker punched him outside a bar. "She had to say goodbye to her father hooked up to tubes," Crystal Moabs said. This is part of our interview from back in June 2017. Moabs and Lauren Richards reflected on their friend, Jeffrey Marfice, and what they endured in the last 24 hours.

    ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) - Coast Guard crews in Astoria are inspecting an old tank that's likely responsible for an oil sheen on the Columbia River.    The sheen was spotted almost two weeks ago near the Cannery Pier Hotel. It has been concentrated near the hotel but was visible about 5 miles along the river at its peak and has also been spotted on boats.

