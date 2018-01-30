Flu-related deaths reach 21 in Spokane County

Since the start of flu season, 21 people have died in Spokane County, a startling increase from the four deaths from the same time period last year.

In addition, 409 people have been hospitalized within Spokane County this season. In comparison, there were 168 hospitalizations during the same period last flu season.

There have been 109 flu-related deaths in Washington State this season.

Health experts say there’s still time to get vaccinated, and there is no shortage of supply.

Staff at Providence Health Care has increased staffing levels appropriately, and are placing patients in semi-private and private rooms based on medical need and to ensure the best possible care.