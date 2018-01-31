Sisters rescued from apartment fire released from hospital

Sisters rescued from apartment fire released from hospitalPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
16-year-old Tennessee student suspended after anti-bullying video goes viral
16-year-old Tennessee student suspended after anti-bullying video goes viral
LEBANON, Tenn. - A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator. Lebanon High School student Emily Gipson said school administrators accused her of "trying to incite violence" and gave her a two-day in-school suspension for the video entitled "Welcome to Lebanon High School," posted Jan. 22.>>
LEBANON, Tenn. - A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator. Lebanon High School student Emily Gipson said school administrators accused her of "trying to incite violence" and gave her a two-day in-school suspension for the video entitled "Welcome to Lebanon High School," posted Jan. 22.>>
East Valley Middle School teacher arrested on burglary charges
East Valley Middle School teacher arrested on burglary charges
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An East Valley Middle School math teacher is on paid leave after police arrested him mid-January on multiple burglary charges. Andrew Breneman was arrested a few weeks ago for stealing over $1,000 worth of fishing gear from a store where he used to work. According to court documents, it started back in October 2017; at Silver Bow Fly Shop in Spokane Valley.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An East Valley Middle School math teacher is on paid leave after police arrested him mid-January on multiple burglary charges. Andrew Breneman was arrested a few weeks ago for stealing over $1,000 worth of fishing gear from a store where he used to work. According to court documents, it started back in October 2017; at Silver Bow Fly Shop in Spokane Valley.>>
Blue moon, super moon, total lunar eclipse rolled into one
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon and a super moon, but also a total lunar eclipse, all rolled into one. There hasn't been a triple lineup like this since 1982, and the next won't occur until 2037.>>
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon and a super moon, but also a total lunar eclipse, all rolled into one. There hasn't been a triple lineup like this since 1982, and the next won't occur until 2037. The eclipse will be visible best in the western half of the U.S. and Canada before the moon sets early Wednesday.>>
Spokane police officer's dance moves go viral
Spokane police officer's dance moves go viral
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane police officer is getting a lot of attention on social media after a video of his dance moves on the dance cam at a Spokane Chiefs game is posted to Facebook. The video has been shared and liked thousands of times. Officer Scott Hice was there as a part of SPD’s Youth and Police Initiative. The program connects officers with teens and helps to have honest conversations about what these at-risk teens are facing. Hice says it’s absolutely important...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane police officer is getting a lot of attention on social media after a video of his dance moves on the dance cam at a Spokane Chiefs game is posted to Facebook. The video has been shared and liked thousands of times. Officer Scott Hice was there as a part of SPD’s Youth and Police Initiative. The program connects officers with teens and helps to have honest conversations about what these at-risk teens are facing. Hice says it’s absolutely important...>>
Glee actor dead from apparent suicide
KHQ.COM - Glee actor, Mark Salling has died from an apparent suicide according to TMZ. TMZ reports they confirmed the death with law enforcement and that Salling's body was found near a riverbed in Sunland, CA which is close to his home. The manner of death has not yet been released. Salling was awaiting his sentencing trial after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.>>
KHQ.COM - Glee actor, Mark Salling has died from an apparent suicide according to TMZ. TMZ reports they confirmed the death with law enforcement and that Salling's body was found near a riverbed in Sunland, CA which is close to his home. The manner of death has not yet been released. Salling was awaiting his sentencing trial after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.>>
Driver accused of killing man, pepper spraying witness
Driver accused of killing man, pepper spraying witness
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Patrol says a driver hit and killed a motorcyclist and dosed a witness with pepper spray before fleeing the scene. KOMO-TV reports the driver was apprehended less than 2 miles away from the crash site.>>
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Patrol says a driver hit and killed a motorcyclist and dosed a witness with pepper spray before fleeing the scene. KOMO-TV reports the driver was apprehended less than 2 miles away from the crash site.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
SCRAPS partners with country star to help homeless pets
SCRAPS partners with country star to help homeless pets
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a new effort to help homeless pets in our community and it's coming from a source you may not expect. One of the biggest stars in country music will be in Spokane Friday and she's using her celebrity, along with a chance to meet her, to help collect donations for a local pet shelter.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a new effort to help homeless pets in our community and it's coming from a source you may not expect. One of the biggest stars in country music will be in Spokane Friday and she's using her celebrity, along with a chance to meet her, to help collect donations for a local pet shelter.>>
Sydney's Ferry McFerryface renamed after children's author
Sydney's Ferry McFerryface renamed after children's author
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - A Sydney Harbor ferry christened Ferry McFerryface three months ago has been renamed after a political squabble over the level of support for the jokey Mc-moniker. New South Wales Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance said in November that McFerryface came in second place in a competition after the now famous choice, Boaty McBoatface.>>
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - A Sydney Harbor ferry christened Ferry McFerryface three months ago has been renamed after a political squabble over the level of support for the jokey Mc-moniker. New South Wales Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance said in November that McFerryface came in second place in a competition after the now famous choice, Boaty McBoatface.>>
Sisters rescued from apartment fire released from hospital
Sisters rescued from apartment fire released from hospital
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the twin girls who were rescued during an apartment fire in Everett Monday have been released from a Seattle hospital. The Daily Herald reports the 3-year-olds were released Tuesday from Harborview Medical Center. The Everett Fire Department says the girls were treated for smoke inhalation.>>
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the twin girls who were rescued during an apartment fire in Everett Monday have been released from a Seattle hospital. The Daily Herald reports the 3-year-olds were released Tuesday from Harborview Medical Center. The Everett Fire Department says the girls were treated for smoke inhalation.>>
Cathy McMorris Rodgers says she was inspired by State of the Union
Cathy McMorris Rodgers says she was inspired by State of the Union
Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers released a statement on Facebook Live following President Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress. In the statement the Congresswoman said she was inspired by the stories of Americans that the president highlighted.>>
Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers released a statement on Facebook Live following President Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress. In the statement the Congresswoman said she was inspired by the stories of Americans that the president highlighted.>>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's claims in his State of Union address
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's claims in his State of Union address
WASHINGTON (AP) - The AP is fact-checking prepared remarks from President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech. Here's a look at some of the claims we've examined.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The AP is fact-checking prepared remarks from President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech. Here's a look at some of the claims we've examined.>>
Flu-related deaths reach 21 in Spokane County
Flu-related deaths reach 21 in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. - Since the start of flu season, 21 people have died in Spokane County, a startling increase from the four deaths from the same time period last year. In addition, 409 people have been hospitalized within Spokane County this season. In comparison, there were 168 hospitalizations during the same period last flu season. There have been 109 flu-related deaths in Washington State this season.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Since the start of flu season, 21 people have died in Spokane County, a startling increase from the four deaths from the same time period last year. In addition, 409 people have been hospitalized within Spokane County this season. In comparison, there were 168 hospitalizations during the same period last flu season. There have been 109 flu-related deaths in Washington State this season.>>
Coeur d'Alene man sentenced for deadly punch
Coeur d'Alene man sentenced for deadly punch
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One punch, that’s all it took to end the life of a young north Idaho father over the summer, after a 21-year old sucker punched him outside a bar. “She had to say goodbye to her father hooked up to tubes,” Crystal Moabs said. This is part of our interview from back in June 2017. Moabs and Lauren Richards reflected on their friend, Jeffrey Marfice, and what they endured in the last 24 hours.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One punch, that’s all it took to end the life of a young north Idaho father over the summer, after a 21-year old sucker punched him outside a bar. “She had to say goodbye to her father hooked up to tubes,” Crystal Moabs said. This is part of our interview from back in June 2017. Moabs and Lauren Richards reflected on their friend, Jeffrey Marfice, and what they endured in the last 24 hours.>>
Coast Guard cuts toward source of Columbia River oil sheen
Coast Guard cuts toward source of Columbia River oil sheen
ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) - Coast Guard crews in Astoria are inspecting an old tank that's likely responsible for an oil sheen on the Columbia River. The sheen was spotted almost two weeks ago near the Cannery Pier Hotel. It has been concentrated near the hotel but was visible about 5 miles along the river at its peak and has also been spotted on boats.>>
ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) - Coast Guard crews in Astoria are inspecting an old tank that's likely responsible for an oil sheen on the Columbia River. The sheen was spotted almost two weeks ago near the Cannery Pier Hotel. It has been concentrated near the hotel but was visible about 5 miles along the river at its peak and has also been spotted on boats.>>
Amid publicity tour, porn star denies affair with Trump
Amid publicity tour, porn star denies affair with Trump
NEW YORK (AP) - An adult film star who previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says in a statement the affair never happened. A lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels confirmed his client's statement Tuesday. Daniels' real name is Stephanie Clifford.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - An adult film star who previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says in a statement the affair never happened. A lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels confirmed his client's statement Tuesday. Daniels' real name is Stephanie Clifford.>>
The Latest: 3 dead as helicopter hits California home
The Latest: 3 dead as helicopter hits California home
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport. Two other people were injured when the Robinson R44 smashed into the side of the home in Newport Beach at about 1:45 p.m.>>
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport. Two other people were injured when the Robinson R44 smashed into the side of the home in Newport Beach at about 1:45 p.m.>>