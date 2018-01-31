Sisters rescued from apartment fire released from hospital

Authorities say the twin girls who were rescued during an apartment fire in Everett Monday have been released from a Seattle hospital.



The Daily Herald reports the 3-year-olds were released Tuesday from Harborview Medical Center.



The Everett Fire Department says the girls were treated for smoke inhalation.



The blaze started shortly before 1 p.m. inside a ground floor apartment in the 10115 block of Holly Drive. Flames spread to the second and third floors.



Firefighters heard two young girls were in the burning building and went inside and rescued them.



The blaze displaced six families, according to the Everett Fire Department.



Investigators on Tuesday were looking into the cause and origin of the fire.



