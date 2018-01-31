SCRAPS partners with country star to help homeless pets

There's a new effort to help homeless pets in our community and it's coming from a source you may not expect. One of the biggest stars in country music will be in Spokane Friday and she's using her celebrity, along with a chance to meet her, to help collect donations for a local pet shelter.

On each of her 24 stops along her Livin' Like Hippies Tour, Miranda Lambert and her Mutt Nation Foundation has chosen a local shelter to partner with. Lambert, who has eight rescue dogs of her own, is offering a chance to meet her with any donation that will stay right here in our community.

It's part of her Fill the Little Red Wagon campaign to help save shelter animals across the country. For her Spokane stop at the Spokane Arena Friday, SCRAPS has been named as the local partner.

Shelter operations manager Lindsey Soffes says they were ecstatic to learn they had been chosen.

"It's awesome. We are so grateful," Soffes said.

If you'd like a chance to meet Miranda Lambert while supporting a local shelter, there's a couple of ways to do it. On Thursday, SCRAPS will be collecting donations, including cash, dog food, treats and toys at the big red wagon in Riverfront Park from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Or, if you're going to the concert on Friday, you can bring donations with you to the Spokane Arena starting at noon up until doors open.