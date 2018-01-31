WATCH: Leaked Super Bowl Commercials For 2018

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon and a super moon, but also a total lunar eclipse, all rolled into one. There hasn't been a triple lineup like this since 1982, and the next won't occur until 2037. The eclipse will be visible best in the western half of the U.S. and Canada before the moon sets early Wednesday.