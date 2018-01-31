Nassar to face another sentence, victims in return to court

Nassar to face another sentence, victims in return to courtPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Coeur d'Alene man sentenced for deadly punch
Coeur d'Alene man sentenced for deadly punch
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One punch, that’s all it took to end the life of a young north Idaho father over the summer, after a 21-year old sucker punched him outside a bar. “She had to say goodbye to her father hooked up to tubes,” Crystal Moabs said. This is part of our interview from back in June 2017. Moabs and Lauren Richards reflected on their friend, Jeffrey Marfice, and what they endured in the last 24 hours.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One punch, that’s all it took to end the life of a young north Idaho father over the summer, after a 21-year old sucker punched him outside a bar. “She had to say goodbye to her father hooked up to tubes,” Crystal Moabs said. This is part of our interview from back in June 2017. Moabs and Lauren Richards reflected on their friend, Jeffrey Marfice, and what they endured in the last 24 hours.>>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's claims in his State of Union address
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's claims in his State of Union address
WASHINGTON (AP) - The AP is fact-checking prepared remarks from President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech. Here's a look at some of the claims we've examined.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The AP is fact-checking prepared remarks from President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech. Here's a look at some of the claims we've examined.>>
Blue moon, super moon, total lunar eclipse rolled into one
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon and a super moon, but also a total lunar eclipse, all rolled into one. There hasn't been a triple lineup like this since 1982, and the next won't occur until 2037.>>
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week. On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon and a super moon, but also a total lunar eclipse, all rolled into one. There hasn't been a triple lineup like this since 1982, and the next won't occur until 2037. The eclipse will be visible best in the western half of the U.S. and Canada before the moon sets early Wednesday.>>
Artist, her emotional support peacock denied entry on flight
NEWARK, N.J. - A United Airlines passenger who tried to take her emotional support peacock with her on a cross-country flight has had the bird turned away by the airline because of health and safety concerns.>>
NEWARK, N.J. - A United Airlines passenger who tried to take her emotional support peacock with her on a cross-country flight has had the bird turned away by the airline because of health and safety concerns. New York City-based photographer and performance artist Ventiko says she bought a ticket for her peacock, Dexter, so he would have his own seat on Sunday's flight from New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport to Los Angeles.>>
SCRAPS partners with country star to help homeless pets
SCRAPS partners with country star to help homeless pets
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a new effort to help homeless pets in our community and it's coming from a source you may not expect. One of the biggest stars in country music will be in Spokane Friday and she's using her celebrity, along with a chance to meet her, to help collect donations for a local pet shelter.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a new effort to help homeless pets in our community and it's coming from a source you may not expect. One of the biggest stars in country music will be in Spokane Friday and she's using her celebrity, along with a chance to meet her, to help collect donations for a local pet shelter.>>
16-year-old Tennessee student suspended after anti-bullying video goes viral
16-year-old Tennessee student suspended after anti-bullying video goes viral
LEBANON, Tenn. - A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator. Lebanon High School student Emily Gipson said school administrators accused her of "trying to incite violence" and gave her a two-day in-school suspension for the video entitled "Welcome to Lebanon High School," posted Jan. 22.>>
LEBANON, Tenn. - A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator. Lebanon High School student Emily Gipson said school administrators accused her of "trying to incite violence" and gave her a two-day in-school suspension for the video entitled "Welcome to Lebanon High School," posted Jan. 22.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Avista Stadium named in top 100 stadium experiences
Avista Stadium named in top 100 stadium experiences
Spokane, Wash. – Avista Stadium is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2018–and the venerable ballpark is better than ever. Spokane's friendly confines checked in at No. 31 on Stadium Journey's list of the top 100 stadium experiences in the United States and Canada for 2017. The Indians' home field was the second-highest rated Minor League Baseball stadium.>>
Spokane, Wash. – Avista Stadium is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2018–and the venerable ballpark is better than ever. Spokane's friendly confines checked in at No. 31 on Stadium Journey's list of the top 100 stadium experiences in the United States and Canada for 2017. The Indians' home field was the second-highest rated Minor League Baseball stadium.>>
CDC director resigns over financial conflicts
CDC director resigns over financial conflicts
NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. officials have announced that the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has resigned because of financial conflicts of interest. Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald had been in the job since July. A statement Wednesday from the Department of Health and Human Services said Fitzgerald's complex financial interests had caused conflicts of interest that made it difficult to do her job.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. officials have announced that the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has resigned because of financial conflicts of interest. Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald had been in the job since July. A statement Wednesday from the Department of Health and Human Services said Fitzgerald's complex financial interests had caused conflicts of interest that made it difficult to do her job.>>
Survey: US companies added healthy 234,000 jobs in January
Survey: US companies added healthy 234,000 jobs in January
WASHINGTON - U.S. businesses continued to hire at a healthy pace in January, a sign the economy is off to a solid start for the year. Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that companies added 234,000 jobs, led by big gains in services firms, such as hotels, restaurants, retail, education and health.>>
WASHINGTON - U.S. businesses continued to hire at a healthy pace in January, a sign the economy is off to a solid start for the year. Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that companies added 234,000 jobs, led by big gains in services firms, such as hotels, restaurants, retail, education and health.>>
Artist, her emotional support peacock denied entry on flight
NEWARK, N.J. - A United Airlines passenger who tried to take her emotional support peacock with her on a cross-country flight has had the bird turned away by the airline because of health and safety concerns.>>
NEWARK, N.J. - A United Airlines passenger who tried to take her emotional support peacock with her on a cross-country flight has had the bird turned away by the airline because of health and safety concerns. New York City-based photographer and performance artist Ventiko says she bought a ticket for her peacock, Dexter, so he would have his own seat on Sunday's flight from New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport to Los Angeles.>>
Nassar to face another sentence, victims in return to court
Nassar to face another sentence, victims in return to court
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Sports doctor Larry Nassar's return to court to face another prison sentence for molesting gymnasts could unfold much the same as a hearing last week in another Michigan county. Judge Janice Cunningham has set aside several days for roughly 60 people who want to confront Nassar or have their statement read in court.>>
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Sports doctor Larry Nassar's return to court to face another prison sentence for molesting gymnasts could unfold much the same as a hearing last week in another Michigan county. Judge Janice Cunningham has set aside several days for roughly 60 people who want to confront Nassar or have their statement read in court.>>
WATCH: Leaked Super Bowl Commercials For 2018
WATCH: Leaked Super Bowl Commercials For 2018
KHQ.COM - So many people watch the Super Bowl not for the football but for the commercials. Some of the commercials have already leaked. Here's a sneak peak at the ads you will see as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots February 3rd.>>
Which commercial is your favorite?
KHQ.COM - So many people watch the Super Bowl not for the football but for the commercials. Some of the commercials have already leaked. Here's a sneak peak at the ads you will see as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots February 3rd.>>
Which commercial is your favorite?
SCRAPS partners with country star to help homeless pets
SCRAPS partners with country star to help homeless pets
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a new effort to help homeless pets in our community and it's coming from a source you may not expect. One of the biggest stars in country music will be in Spokane Friday and she's using her celebrity, along with a chance to meet her, to help collect donations for a local pet shelter.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a new effort to help homeless pets in our community and it's coming from a source you may not expect. One of the biggest stars in country music will be in Spokane Friday and she's using her celebrity, along with a chance to meet her, to help collect donations for a local pet shelter.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 30th
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 30th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 30th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 30th.>>
Sydney's Ferry McFerryface renamed after children's author
Sydney's Ferry McFerryface renamed after children's author
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - A Sydney Harbor ferry christened Ferry McFerryface three months ago has been renamed after a political squabble over the level of support for the jokey Mc-moniker. New South Wales Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance said in November that McFerryface came in second place in a competition after the now famous choice, Boaty McBoatface.>>
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - A Sydney Harbor ferry christened Ferry McFerryface three months ago has been renamed after a political squabble over the level of support for the jokey Mc-moniker. New South Wales Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance said in November that McFerryface came in second place in a competition after the now famous choice, Boaty McBoatface.>>
Sisters rescued from apartment fire released from hospital
Sisters rescued from apartment fire released from hospital
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the twin girls who were rescued during an apartment fire in Everett Monday have been released from a Seattle hospital. The Daily Herald reports the 3-year-olds were released Tuesday from Harborview Medical Center. The Everett Fire Department says the girls were treated for smoke inhalation.>>
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the twin girls who were rescued during an apartment fire in Everett Monday have been released from a Seattle hospital. The Daily Herald reports the 3-year-olds were released Tuesday from Harborview Medical Center. The Everett Fire Department says the girls were treated for smoke inhalation.>>