Driver accused of killing Idaho pedestrians charged with murder

BOISE, Idaho -

 (AP) - A driver accused of intentionally striking and killing a young newlywed couple walking on a sidewalk in western Idaho has been arraigned.
  
KTVB-TV reports 37-year-old Jason Verwer was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and could be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison if convicted.
  
Payette County Prosecutor Ross Pittman says Verwer was driving fast on U.S. Highway 95 last Wednesday in Fruitland when he abruptly swerved into 22-year-old Matthew Parkinson and his 17-year-old wife Amelia.
  
He was arrested and transported to a mental health facility.
  
The judge on Tuesday issued an order appointing a public defender, but it's not clear if one has been assigned. Payette County officials didn't immediately return calls from The Associated Press.
  
Verwer's preliminary hearing will be scheduled after he undergoes a psychiatric evaluation.
  
