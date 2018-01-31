Former jail deputies charged in inmate retaliation plot

Prosecutors say two former southwestern Idaho jail deputies have been arrested on suspicion of attempting to incite an attack on an inmate who injured a guard during an escape attempt.



The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Canyon County jail deputies 26-year-old C. Kade Shipley McConnell and 46-year-old Corey Weathermon were fired in October and arrested Monday.



McConnell was charged with solicitation to commit aggravated battery, and Weathermon was charged with aiding and abetting the solicitation.



Ada County prosecutors say McConnell shared information about the inmate with other inmates to incite an attack. Prosecutors say Weathermon served as a lookout as the information was shared.



McConnell's attorney Alexander Briggs argued for his client to be released on personal recognizance because he does not have a criminal history. His bail was set at $15,000.



