Trump infrastructure plan seeks to shift burden to states

A $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan by President Donald Trump could place greater pressure on state and local governments to come up with more of their own money for big projects.



Trump said during his State of the Union address that every federal dollar in his plan should be leveraged by private investors or state and local governments.



Some state transportation officials said Wednesday that they already struggle to meet the matching requirements for their existing federal transportation dollars.



They said a higher matching rate to qualify for Trump's program could require them to raises taxes or fees to generate enough revenue.



Trump also has suggested that private entities could help finance public infrastructure projects in exchange for collecting fees from users. Some states don't currently allow that.

