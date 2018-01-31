WATCH: Animatronic Disney villain loses her head during ride

Poor, unfortunate soul. Children riding The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Undersea Adventure at Disney's California Adventure got a less than magical experience this weekend after a villain lost her head.

Twitter user @dizzzymissy posted a video Sunday showing the animatronic Ursula continuing to sing and dance, with her head hanging on only by its wires.

The tweet reads: "This happened today which caught me off guard because Disney is usually so critical over things like this?? #offwithherhead !"

Ursula is already a terrifying (and terrifyingly powerful) character, no matter where her head is at. One parkgoer told the Huffington Post that some children cried when they saw her headless.

“Immediately after we got off we were ushered out along with everyone else, and the employees looked very concerned,” the parkgoer said. “Many people had seen Ursula decapitated, including kids who understandably were upset.”

Given the way Ursula moves, even without its head, it looks like the villain was right all along: Don’t underestimate the importance of body language.