Montana man injured while trying to stop pickup thief

A Montana man was badly injured while trying to apprehend the man who stole his pickup truck.



Robin Kreuz tells The Billings Gazette her boyfriend, 46-year-old Dudes Adams, left his pickup running Wednesday when he came to visit her at work. They noticed the pickup driving away and pursued it in her car while calling 911.



Kreuz says Adams hopped into the back of the stolen truck, kicked in the back window and tried to grab the driver.



Billings police say the suspect jumped out of the 2004 GMC pickup, which then crashed into a light pole.



Police tell KULR-TV that Adams suffered broken ribs, a punctured lung, injuries to his face and several broken teeth.



Police spotted 23-year-old Rusty Castro running away from the scene and arrested him on suspicion of auto theft and criminal endangerment.

