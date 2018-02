Camas paper mill to cut 243 jobs starting in May

(AP) - The paper mill in the southwest Washington city of Camas is cutting 243 jobs, beginning May 1.



The Columbian newspaper reports that Georgia-Pacific announced plans for the layoffs in November, but a new notice from the state Employment Security Department makes clear the timing and number of the cuts.



The Atlanta-based company is shutting down operations at the mill that make paper for printer, copiers and the like. Its paper towel operations will remain intact.



The layoffs hit more than half the mill's 400 workers, in an industry that pays an average of $77,588 in Clark County.



The mill opened in 1885 and employed about 2,400 workers in the 1980s.



___



Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/31/2018 3:51:23 PM (GMT -8:00)