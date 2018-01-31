WATCH: High school basketball teams help player with Down syndrome sink one from deep

A clip of a Kettle Falls High School basketball games is going viral for all the right reason Wednesday.

Northeast Youth Center shared the clip Tuesday night. In it, the players from St. George's and Kettle Falls work together to help a player named Junior make a basket. And it was no easy layup. Number 10, who has Down syndrome, went full Splash Bros. and sunk a jump shot.

It took a little bit for Junior to finally tickle the twine, but the teams made sure he got as many chances as he needed to hit the big shot. At one point, a member of the opposing team even snatched a rebound and passed it back to Junior.

The whole gym was behind Junior. When he finally makes the basket, the crowd erupts.

"Watch love and acceptance shine as Kettle Falls and St. George's High School work together to help Junior, a boy with Down Syndrome, make a basket during their basketball game," Northeast Youth Center wrote in their post Tuesday. Since it was posted, the heartwarming clip has been shared more than 150 times.

It's not the first time high school players have come together to help a player.

Back in 2016, a player named Logan with Down syndrome hit the hardwood in Medical Lake.

Good job, guys.