Spanish police find 8,000 lbs of stolen oranges in traffic stop

Five suspects were arrested in southern Spain after police officers carrying out a traffic stop found vehicles loaded with more than 8,000 pounds of stolen oranges.

City authorities in Seville on Tuesday released images of two cars and a van overloaded with the fruit after an alleged theft in the town of Carmon.

The suspects were stopped last week when a police patrol became suspicious of the vehicles driving in a convoy at night, the city council said.

Five people were detained on suspicion of theft.

Seville city security spokesman, Juan Carlos Cabrera, told Europa Press that the arrests were important not only in thwarting theft but also in “preserving the food security of the possible consumers who would have had these oranges.”

