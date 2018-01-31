Broken license plate light leads to discovery of drugs, driver arrested

On January 30, 2018, just before 3:00 a.m., Deputy Stan Kravtsov pulled over a driver in the area of Division and Houston because the Jeep didn't have a working license plate light.

A check of 42-year-old Shawn R. Sandoval’s name and date of birth showed his driving privileges were suspended and he was arrested by Deputy Kravtsov. With Sandoval’s voluntary consent to a search, Deputy Kravtsov found a black zippered container and a glass pipe. Inside the container, another pipe was located, along with a clear plastic baggie containing a small amount of heroin.

Sandoval was advised of the additional charge, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Heroin, and transported to the Spokane County Jail. Deputy Kravtsov located a second baggie containing heroin in property removed from Sandoval by a Corrections Officer during an intake search.

Sandoval was booked for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Heroin and Driving While Suspended 3rd Degree. He was issued an infraction (ticket) for the defective equipment.