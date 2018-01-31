Broken toilet forces plane full of plumbers to turn around

How many plumbers does it take to fix an airplane toilet? It’s a joke with no punch line, unfortunately.

85 plumbers on a Norwegian flight headed for Germany had to return to Oslo Airport in Gardermoen Saturday because of a broken toilet. According to The Independent, the Munich-bound flight turned back at the Swedish border.

“We would have liked to fix the restrooms, but unfortunately it had to be done from the outside and we did not take the opportunity to send a plumber (out) at 10,000 meters,” Frank Olsen, a plumbing company CEO aboard the flight, told Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet.

“So many plumbers on a plane and it has to turn around because of toilet trouble – there’s good humour in that,” plumber Hans Christian Odegard told the publication.

Technicians at Gardermoen soon fixed the problem and the plane took off again, landing in Munich at around 12 p.m.