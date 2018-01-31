Hayden man caught with child porn sentenced to prison

Hayden man caught with child porn sentenced to prisonPosted: Updated:
Woman keeps seeing her ex-boyfriend around Gig Harbor; then she finds a GPS tracker on her car
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A Gig Harbor woman was shaken up Saturday when she called police, worried that her ex-boyfriend was tracking her via her phone. According to the News Tribune, she told the Gig Harbor police sergeant that she had a restraining order against her 37-year-old ex-boyfriend, and she'd seen him at three places she'd gone to that day — a coffee shop, a hardware store and a grocery store. When the woman and the police>>
Man who murdered two daughters while mother listened on phone set to be executed Thursday night
HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A federal appeals court has refused to halt the scheduled execution of a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone. John David Battaglia is due to be executed Thursday evening.>>
KHQ Investigates: Spokane’s sex offender ‘Warehouses’
SPOKANE, Wash. - In an effort to inform the public, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has been publishing sex offender bulletins. These bulletins notify the public when a registered sex offender moves into a new location. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office sent out another one of these bulletins. It listed 68-year-old Keaton William at the 1200 block of N. Lincoln St. It wasn’t the first time KHQ noticed that address.>>
Man who killed motorcyclist in pot DUI crash avoids prison
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 21-year-old Montana man who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence of marijuana has avoided prison time. Kent Jensen was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years with the Montana Department of Corrections with all but five years suspended. The Billings Gazette reports he will spend that time in a substance abuse and mental health treatment program. Jensen was charged after his vehicle struck a motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Jashua Fr...>>
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Colfax, flown to Sacred Heart in critical condition
COLFAX, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies are investigating a pedestrian and motor vehicle accident which occurred late Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 3:45 p.m. emergency responders and law enforcement from Washington State Patrol, Colfax PD and the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an accident involving a pedestrian and a passenger truck on Main Street in downtown Colfax. According initial>>
Police: 2 students shot inside Los Angeles middle school classroom, female student suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES - Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school. Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department tells KTLA-TV he doesn't know the conditions of the victims.>>
Sasquatch found... on Washington license plates? Maybe
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington has many specialty license plates recognizing the military, colleges, sports teams, hobbies, and organizations. A few lawmakers want to add one more specialty plate to the mix: Bigfoot.>>
LOS ANGELES - Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school. Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department tells KTLA-TV he doesn't know the conditions of the victims.>>
Man who murdered two daughters while mother listened on phone set to be executed Thursday night
HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A federal appeals court has refused to halt the scheduled execution of a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone. John David Battaglia is due to be executed Thursday evening.>>
WATCH: Navy releases videos of 'unsafe' intercept by Russian jet
WASHINGTON - The United States is accusing Moscow of unsafe military practices after it says a Russian jet flew within five feet of a U.S. Navy plane over the Black Sea.>>
Cape Town's water restrictions bring creative responses
JOHANNESBURG - International illusionists are doing their part to save water in South Africa's drought-stricken city of Cape Town, where authorities say they might have to turn off most taps in April. A publicist for the show "The Illusionists Direct from Broadway" says the "water tank torture cell performance" has been dropped from its run later this month.>>
Starbucks launches credit card, hoping to jolt sales
NEW YORK (AP) - Starbucks has a new product that it hopes will hook more coffee lovers: a credit card. The card, launched Thursday with JPMorgan Chase and Visa, comes as Starbucks struggles with slowing growth in the U.S. With the new card, Starbucks Corp. wants to lure those who aren't yet signed up for its rewards program.>>
Trump falsely claims most-watched State of Union
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says the ratings for his first State of the Union address this week are "the highest number in history," but that is not true. Nielsen reports that about 45.6 million tuned in to watch Trump Tuesday night. That's below viewership for President Barack Obama's first State of the Union, which was about 48 million, and Trump's own joint address to Congress last year.>>
Naked bank robber found not guilty by reason of insanity
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A federal judge has ruled that a Florida man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money is so severely mentally ill, he can't be held responsible for the crime. Chief U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore found 26-year-old Alexander Sperber not guilty by reason of insanity following a 25-minute trial on Wednesday.>>
WATCH: High school basketball teams help player with Down syndrome sink one from deep
KETTLE FALLS, Wash. - A clip of a Kettle Falls High School basketball games is going viral for all the right reason Wednesday. Northeast Youth Center shared the clip Tuesday night. In it, the players from St. George's and Kettle Falls work together to help a player named Junior make a basket. And it was no easy layup. Number 10, who has Down syndrome, went full Splash Bros. and sunk a jump shot.>>
Woman keeps seeing her ex-boyfriend around Gig Harbor; then she finds a GPS tracker on her car
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A Gig Harbor woman was shaken up Saturday when she called police, worried that her ex-boyfriend was tracking her via her phone. According to the News Tribune, she told the Gig Harbor police sergeant that she had a restraining order against her 37-year-old ex-boyfriend, and she'd seen him at three places she'd gone to that day — a coffee shop, a hardware store and a grocery store. When the woman and the police>>
