Hayden man caught with child porn sentenced to prison

A Hayden man caught with more than 20,000 images of child pornography on his phone and computer learned his fate Wednesday.

It was a rather quick sentencing only lasting about an hour.

Prosecutors played heavily on the fact that Jason McGovern is a registered sex offender and he was not allowed Internet access in the first place.

The state argued that when police searched McGovern's home over the summer in Hayden, they found thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

Investigators say they also found children’s underwear inside as well.

Police say he targeted pre-teen girls and convinced them to send him nude photos.

McGovern’s defense argued that he was compliant with every test that he had to go through while he was on parole.

District Judge Cynthia Meyer didn’t mince words before she sentenced McGovern.

“When we're little kids, we're afraid of the monster under the bed. As adults we're afraid of the monsters that lurking in the deep Internet,” Meyer said, “you are one of those lurkers, one of those people who feed the demand of five year old little girls."

McGovern entered a guilty plea in November to the charges.

Initially, he was charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography, but after entering a plea agreement he’s now charged with five counts.

Judge Meyer sentenced McGovern to 23 years, seven years fixed and 15 indeterminate. Meaning after serving seven years behind bars, McGovern could become eligible for parole.