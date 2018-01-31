Dogs at the Double J Ranch faceoff in Puppy Bowl

While we get ready for Super Bowl Sunday with wings, pizza, and beer, the dogs at the Double J Dog Ranch are excited to bark and woof on their furry friends playing Sunday.

It’s an exciting time at the ranch.

Ryder, a blind Husky, and Moonshine, a blind and deaf Border Collie will represent north Idaho.

This is the third year special needs dogs from Hauser will get to play.

“It's a huge honor for special needs dogs,” Christene Justus said.

Justus, the owner of Double J Dog Ranch, says while these dogs may have physical differences, they still are the same loving, cuddly, all-around great “furever friends.”

“It's critical that we're able to show people what normal lives and what quality of lives these puppies have in order to get them into homes,” Justus said, “let's face it, they are perfect in every way that matters and they really don't know that they are any different, they are born this way and this is their normal."

The Puppy Bowl airs Sunday at noon on the Animal Planet.

As for Ryder and Moonshine, they’ve found their forever families.

A family in Hayden adopted Ryder; and Moonshine is now in Pennsylvania with a new family.

There are still plenty of special needs dogs available at the ranch.