KHQ Investigates: Spokane’s sex offender ‘Warehouses’

In an effort to inform the public, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has been publishing sex offender bulletins.

These bulletins notify the public when a registered sex offender moves into a new location.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office sent out another one of these bulletins. It listed 68-year-old Keaton William at the 1200 block of N. Lincoln St.

It wasn’t the first time KHQ noticed that address. So we dug into the numbers and found that there are several buildings throughout Spokane that house multiple sex offenders, including the 1200 block of N. Lincoln St.

In all, 11 sex offenders live at this address. Seven of which are level 3, and four that are level 2.

According to a report by the Washington State Department of Corrections, that location is used to house registered sex offenders for a number of reasons. First, the property is bordered side-by-side by a chain link fence. Second, there are “No Trespassing” signs as well as a notice that no visitors are allowed on the property. Third, there is only one entrance to the house. Fourth, the house currently has four security cameras, two inside and two outside. And fifth, a community corrections officer monitors the house, and there are rules put in place to protect the residents of the apartment and the local community.

But there is no state or Spokane city law that limits how many offenders can live under one roof. So KHQ kept digging into the numbers.

The New Washington Apartments located on the 300 block of W Second Ave. houses 15 registered sex offenders.

There are 10 registered sex offenders living in a building on the 5000 block of E Trent Ave.

The 3900 block of N Walnut St. has six registered sex offenders, and the 200 block of W Sprague has five.

There are nearly 400 registered sex offenders in Spokane County. You can sign up for alerts and search the registry by visiting this web site.