Some Spokane County bridges in "poor condition"

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

Robert MacClain has been a truck driver for over 20 years. He's driven hundreds of thousands of miles in his career, and the one thing he see's that needs repair,  "Infrastructure is just very bad. The bridges," Robert said. But it's not just one bridge. It's 50,000 of them.

Spokane county bridge engineer Neil Carroll knows this all too well. However, he says if a bridge remains open. It's been inspected and cleared as safe for the time being "They're regularly inspected and by qualified inspectors that know what to look for and know how to assess things," said Carroll.

Some of the bridges that need work in Spokane include I-90 at Hangman Creek, and the Arthur Street bridge just to name a few. But the one bridge on Cheney-Spokane road at Marshall Creek which was built in 1949. That bridge is on Carroll's radar “There's a lot of heavy vehicles that are using that bridge, and we are paying close attention to it.”

Carroll tells KHQ there is some federal funding available for bridge repairs. But there's never enough to go around, and he's staying focused on finding trouble before it becomes a problem.

"The best thing they can do is go out there and be proactive and look at the bad spots and see what they can do with it," said MacClain. 

If you would like to see the full list of bridges click here.

