Moses Lake teen wins trip to the Super Bowl in Minnesota

A Moses Lake 9th grader is headed to the Super Bowl!

Moses Lake 9th grade Jessica Williams is representing the Dairy Farmers of Washington's Fuel to Play 60 program at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. Williams won the trip for her role in kicking off the healthy eating and physical activity program at her high school. She is the only student in the nation receiving this opportunity from the dairy community to attend the big game between the Patriots and the Eagles.

Fuel to Play 60 is a nutrition and physical activity program sponsored by local dairy farmers, National Dairy Council, the NFL, and USDA. Washington’s dairy check-off program and the Seattle Seahawks partner to bring excitement to 1,900 schools throughout the state. The program provides financial grants to purchase nutrition and PE equipment to encourage healthier and more active lifestyles.

Jessica has organized school-wide kickball tournaments, flag football leagues, community fun runs, and healthy food taste tests. She also worked with teachers to incorporate health education and physical activity in their classrooms.

“Dairy farmers are proud to invest in our future leaders,” said Michelle Schilter, Chair of the Dairy Farmers of Washington Board of Directors. “Through this program, students learn the importance of being healthy and the importance of agriculture in our state. Jessica has shown great leadership and will represent the dairy community well at Super Bowl LII.”

Frontier Middle School hosted a send-off event to celebrate Jessica’s win. In addition to ticket to the games, she received team gear from the Seahawks and Dairy Farmers of Washington, plus all-expenses- paid travel. Jessica will participate in various activities and clinics leading up to the big game.