Former Congressman Patrick Kennedy in Spokane to discuss mental illness

KHQ's Dan Kleckner recently sat down with Patrick Kennedy, one of the leading advocates for those suffering from mental illness, addiction and other brain diseases.

The son of former Senator Edward Kennedy, Patrick Kennedy served 16 years representing Rhode Island in Congress.

His focus now is to end discrimination against those afflicted by mental illness and addiction.

To learn more about The Kennedy Forum and advocacy for Mental Health and Addiction, click here: https://thekennedyforum.org/parity/