Kelly says teacher 'ought to go to hell' for military rant

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly says a Los Angeles-area high school teacher "ought to go to hell" for disparaging U.S. military service members in classroom remarks.



The retired Marine general blasted Gregory Salcido on Wednesday during an interview with Fox News Radio.



Salcido is on leave from El Rancho High School in suburban Pico Rivera.



A video surfaced on Friday in which the teacher is heard berating a 17-year-old student who wore a Marine Corps sweatshirt.



Salcido uses crude terms to describe people who join the military and refers to them as the "lowest of our low." He urges the student not to join the military.



Salcido told the Los Angeles Times he wouldn't comment because he and his family have received "vulgar and violent threats."

