Loaded grenade launcher left at Florida Goodwill store

A Florida Goodwill store uncovered an unusual donation: a loaded grenade launcher.

Employees at a Goodwill store near Tampa discovered the weapon on Sunday, the Bradenton Herald reported.

The store manager told Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies that the grenade launcher arrived in a shipment from another store several days earlier. Employees from the store where the launcher was originally donated told deputies they sent it to another location, because they didn't know what it was.

"We would never want to put any of our customers or employees at any safety risk at all. So we want to make sure we dispose of it properly, and we handle it correctly," said Goodwill Team Leader Joe Beshures.

Deputies disposed of the active grenade in a Hazmat locker, and the launcher was stored in the agency's property room.

It's not clear who donated the items to the original store.