Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Colfax, flown to Sacred Heart in critical condition

Whitman County Deputies are investigating a pedestrian and motor vehicle accident which occurred late Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. emergency responders and law enforcement from Washington State Patrol, Colfax PD and the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an accident involving a pedestrian and a passenger truck on Main Street in downtown Colfax.

According initial findings and witness information, 32-year-old Duy Nguyen of Tacoma was crossing Main Street on foot when he was struck by a vehicle turning southbound onto Main Street from Harrison Street. The vehicle, a 2009 Dodge Ram, was being driven by 49-year-old Robert Lowe of Colfax. It is unclear at this time if Nguyen was in the crosswalk at the time of the accident.

Nguyen was transported to Whitman Hospital with serious injuries and was later flown via Life-Flight to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Traffic was rerouted for several hours on Main Street while deputies conducted their investigation. All lanes of traffic have been reopened at this time.

Additional information will be forthcoming as this investigation continues.