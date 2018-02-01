Man who killed motorcyclist in pot DUI crash avoids prison

(AP) - A 21-year-old Montana man who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence of marijuana has avoided prison time.



Kent Jensen was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years with the Montana Department of Corrections with all but five years suspended. The Billings Gazette reports he will spend that time in a substance abuse and mental health treatment program.



Jensen was charged after his vehicle struck a motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Jashua Fry in Billings in March 2016, killing Fry.



Under Montana law, someone with 5 nanograms per milliliter of THC in their system is considered to be driving under the influence. Jensen's blood had 19 ng/mL of the primary psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.



