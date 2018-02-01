Woman keeps seeing her ex-boyfriend around Gig Harbor; then she - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman keeps seeing her ex-boyfriend around Gig Harbor; then she finds a GPS tracker on her car

by Lexi Perry, Producer
GIG HARBOR, Wash. -

Looking for love in all the wrong places. A Gig Harbor woman was shaken up Saturday when she called police, worried that her ex-boyfriend might be tracking her every move via her phone.

According to the News Tribune, the woman told the Gig Harbor police sergeant that she had a restraining order against her 37-year-old ex-boyfriend, and she'd bumped into him at three places she'd gone to that day — a coffee shop, a hardware store and a grocery store.

When the woman and the sergeant took her phone in to check for tracking software, store employees said they couldn’t see any sign that it was being used for that purpose. One of the workers suggested the woman have an auto-store check her car for a tracking device. The next day, a car dealership employee found a GPS device in a magnetic, waterproof case attached to the undercarriage of the woman's car.

According to the News Tribune, police spoke with the ex-boyfriend, who told them it was a coincidence that they'd run into one another at the three separate locations. Pierce County prosecutors, however, thought otherwise and charged him with stalking and violating the restraining order.

According to the charging papers:

  • The man initially said the woman framed him.
  • He later admitted he bought the GPS device and put it on her car outside her home, once he learned where she was living.
  • He tracked her for several days with a computer program and phone app.
  • He told police he used the information to try to avoid running into her.
  • The man pleaded not guilty at arraignment Monday, posted $30,000 bail and was released.

    •   