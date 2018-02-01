Chief: suspect in school shooting believed to be 12 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Chief: suspect in school shooting believed to be 12

LOS ANGELES -

11:30 a.m.
  
The chief of the Los Angeles school police department says preliminary information indicates that the female suspect in the Los Angeles middle school shooting is 12 years old.
  
Television news footage showed officers leading a girl with dark hair away in handcuffs following the shooting Thursday in a classroom at Castro Middle School. Two students were shot and wounded.
  
The school has about 365 students in grades 6 through 8 and most are Hispanic and many from low-income families.
  
The Los Angeles Times says at an event last month where good attendance certificates were presented, Principal Erick Mitchell said the campus is becoming a destination for families who want a smaller school setting. He said Castro emphasizes long-term goals such as college and career, and that has improved student behavior.
  
___
  
11:10 a.m.
  
The mother of a student at the Los Angeles middle school where two teens were shot says her son heard a gunshot and called her crying.
  
Claudia Anzueto says her 12-year-old son knows the suspect in the shooting Thursday morning near the city's downtown. Police say they arrested a female student.
  
A 15-year-old boy shot in the head is in critical but stable condition. A 15-year-old girl was struck in the wrist. Three other people suffered minor injuries.
  
Anzueto says there are no metal detectors at the school and she's concerned for her son's safety.
  
School officials say students at middle and high schools are subject to daily random searches for weapons using metal-detector wands. Officials have not said whether students at the school were subject to any weapons screening Thursday.
  
___
  
11 a.m.
  
Students at middle and high schools in Los Angeles middle are subject to daily random searches for weapons using metal-detector wands.
  
The Los Angeles Unified School District has a policy that requires every middle and high school campus to conduct daily random searches at different hours of the school day for students in the sixth grade and up.
  
An audit released in April found 10 percent of schools did not conduct daily searches and one-fourth did not have enough metal detector wands.
  
A 15-year-old boy shot in the head Thursday morning at the city's Salvador B. Castro Middle School is in critical but stable condition.
  
A 15-year-old girl was struck in the wrist by a bullet. Three other people suffered minor cuts and scrapes.
  
Officials have not said whether students at the school were subject to any weapons screening Thursday.
  
___
  
10:10 a.m.
  
Authorities say there is no further threat at a Los Angeles school where two teens were shot and a female student was arrested.
  
Fire department spokesman Erik Scott says a 15-year-old boy shot in the head Thursday morning is in critical but stable condition.
  
Scott says a 15-year-old girl was struck in the wrist by a bullet and is in fair condition.
  
Three other people, ranging in age from 11 to 30, suffered minor cuts and scrapes.
  
Police arrested a female student suspect and recovered a gun following the shooting just west of the city's downtown.
  
___
  
9:45 a.m.
  
The Los Angeles Fire Department says a 15-year-old boy shot in a middle school classroom has been transported to a trauma center in critical condition.
  
A department statement says a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound has been transported in fair condition Thursday morning.
  
A 30-year-old woman who had unspecified minor injuries but was not shot.
  
Police have arrested a female student suspect and recovered a gun.
  
The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at Sal Castro Middle School near downtown.
  
___
  
9:30 a.m.
  
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.
  
Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department tells KTLA-TV he doesn't know the conditions of the victims.
  
Bernal says the suspect is a female student who has been arrested. A weapon has been recovered.
  
The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. Thursday at Sal Castro Middle School just west of downtown Los Angeles.
  
___
  
9:25 a.m.
  
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles middle school.
  
Officer Drake Madison says reports of gunfire came in shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday at a school just west of downtown Los Angeles.
  
Madison says there's no information about injuries.
  
Television news footage shows someone being loaded into an ambulance.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

