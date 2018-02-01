Police: 2 students shot inside Los Angeles middle school classroom, female student suspect in custody

Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.



Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department tells KTLA-TV he doesn't know the conditions of the victims.



Bernal says the suspect is a female student who has been arrested. A weapon has been recovered.



The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. Thursday at Sal Castro Middle School just west of downtown Los Angeles.



___



9:25 a.m.



Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles middle school.



Officer Drake Madison says reports of gunfire came in shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday at a school just west of downtown Los Angeles.



Madison says there's no information about injuries.



Television news footage shows someone being loaded into an ambulance.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)