Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 1st

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (AP) - When a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan woke up groggy from recent dental surgery, she had one big fear: "Did I miss the Super Bowl?!?"

Haley Parks' father posted a video on Facebook this week showing her coming out of anesthesia after having her wisdom teeth removed.

When her mom let her know the game was Sunday, Parks asked if she could go. She says the team is "like my sisters," that they better win because she wants to go to a parade, and that she's sad for injured Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

But she has faith in "St. Nick," Eagles' quarterback Nick Foles.

The video had been viewed more than a million times as of Thursday, something Parks says has been "crazy to see."

The Eagles face the New England Patriots Sunday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - A motorcyclist got the ride of his life in Georgia when a sinkhole opened up in a parking lot and swallowed him and his bike.

The Augusta Chronicle reports city firefighters pulled the man from the hole at the Augusta Exchange parking lot Wednesday. The motorcyclist had minor injuries.

Augusta Utilities Director Tom Wiedmeier says the hole opened up near a storm drain. The newspaper reports recent sinkholes have been blamed on leaking underground pipes.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SHREWSBURY, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts grandmother worried that no one would believe her story of meeting Beyonce before the Grammys - until a picture of her star-struck reaction appeared on the singer's Instagram page .

The picture shows Beyonce and Jay-Z strolling down a hotel hallway past Shrewsbury resident Susan Monaghan, her mouth agape as she stands aside to let the celebrity couple pass.

Monaghan tells the Boston Globe that all she could think as the singer smiled at her was, "No one is going to believe me."

Her daughter, Jenn Hiitt, confirms that she was skeptical of the story. But the next day, she got a text saying that Monaghan's picture was circulating online.

Monaghan says that seeing Beyonce's smile felt like being "hugged by an angel."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GENEVA, N.Y. (AP) - A New York arts venue is inviting people to bring their dogs to the movies.

WHEC says the Smith Opera House in Geneva will be showing four canine-inspired films from Feb. 11-17.

Dogs will be admitted for free - and will even get treats. But they'll they have to remain on a leash.

The movies are "Best in Show," ″The Artist," ″Bolt" and - of course - "Must Love Dogs."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A federal judge says a Florida man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money is severely mentally ill and can't be held responsible for the crime.

Chief U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore found 26-year-old Alexander Sperber not guilty by reason of insanity following a 25-minute trial on Wednesday. Sperber will remain in jail while receiving mental health treatment.

Prosecutors said a dye pack exploded as Sperber ran from a Regions Bank branch in Fort Lauderdale in July. Covered in red dye, he shed his clothes and tossed money into the air.

The SunSentinel reports that Sperber told investigators a chip in head compelled him to rob the bank, so that he could pursue his career as a comedian.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) - A coffee urn left near a Manhattan courthouse by caterers for the television show "Law & Order: SVU" caused a brief scare after it was mistaken for a suspicious package.

The urn was left in a red milk crate, wrapped in plastic wrap not far from the Manhattan state Supreme Civil Court building made famous by the long-running NBC show. Scenes were being filmed on the courthouse steps Thursday morning.

Police say the caterers had too much to carry and left the urn. While they were gone, someone called police to say a possible bomb was planted near the courthouse. The bomb squad responded and the area was briefly sealed off.

Police quickly determined it was safe. The show had finished filming for the day.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Someone at the San Francisco airport stole a 7-foot (2.13-meter) unicycle used by the Red Panda Acrobat for her plate-juggling routine and the legendary performer is offering a $2,000 reward to get it back.

KTVU-TV reports that police on Wednesday released surveillance photos from Jan. 24 that show a man wheeling away a black bag containing the $25,000 unicycle belonging to acrobat Rong Niu.

Niu is known for juggling plates on her head and feet while balancing on a unicycle during halftime at sporting events.

She is a regular performer for the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. She's also appeared on America's Got Talent.

Niu's agent, Pat Figley, says she's had that unicycle for 30 years and is heartbroken.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LEONIA, N.J. (AP) - A lawyer is suing a New Jersey town that has barred non-residents from using its roads as a shortcut to the world's busiest bridge, arguing that its action to block drivers drawn to side streets by navigation apps is illegal.

Leonia last week started barring the use of side streets to non-residents during the morning and evening commutes to and from the George Washington Bridge, which connects Fort Lee, New Jersey, and New York City. Violators could face $200 fines.

Attorney Jaqueline Rosa filed a lawsuit Tuesday claiming that Leonia has no right to do that. Rosa, from nearby Edgewater, told The Record that she has had to sit in an extra 20 minutes of traffic since the restrictions were put in place and that traffic has now been pushed into neighboring communities.

"I am filing it because thousands of people are impacted by this and someone needs to have this ordinance overturned," Rosa said. "If every town did what Leonia did, it would be absolutely ridiculous. Every single person would have to use a highway to get anywhere,"

Leonia Mayor Judah Zeigler said that he can't comment on pending litigation but that "my job is to take action that I truly believe to be in the best interests of my constituents."

"I'm not going to take actions that I believe are morally or legally wrong," he said.

Leonia police Chief Thomas Rowe said studies have shown more than 2,000 vehicles often pass through town from just one of the three exits off Interstate 95. The town has about 9,200 residents and a police force of 18.

More than 140,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day, most during commuting hours, and when there is an accident, lane closure or other problem, it has a ripple effect. On one such day in 2014, a woman in Leonia was struck and dragged by a school bus and later died.

Leonia is about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the George Washington Bridge, where aides to Republican then-Gov. Chris Christie were accused of deliberately closing access lanes and causing traffic jams in 2013 to spite the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee for not endorsing him. Christie denied any knowledge of the scheme, but three people close to him either pleaded guilty or were convicted at trial.

Leonia's traffic problems have been exacerbated in the last several years as navigation apps have exploded in popularity. The apps are programmed to send motorists to faster routes, not necessarily with regard for where those routes go, Rowe said.

Fort Lee and Teaneck haven't experienced traffic trouble from the road closures, according to municipal officials. It's too early to determine the long-term effects of the road closures, Fort Lee Police Chief Keith Bendul said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHICAGO (AP) - A woman with a history of sneaking aboard planes slipped past security at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport this week and was flying to London when the airline realized she didn't have a ticket.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Marilyn Hartman was flown back to Chicago on Thursday night and taken into custody once she arrived. She's charged with felony theft and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.

Guglielmi says Hartman this week got through a federal Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at a domestic terminal without a ticket before taking a shuttle to the international terminal. A day later she boarded a British Airways flight.

The 66-year-old Hartman has attempted several times to board planes without a ticket. In 2016, she was sentenced in Chicago to six months of house arrest and placed on two years of mental health probation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) The road to hell may or may not be paved with good intentions, but a stretch of highway in Arizona is being maintained with the best of intentions by Satanists.

The Satanic Temple of Arizona adopted a stretch of I-10 near Casa Grande, and sent volunteers armed with pitchforks to pick up trash on the highway to... well... actually it's to Phoenix or Tucson, depending on which direction you're driving.

America Curl, a member of group, told local Fox station KSAZ that she asked the state department of transportation if they could do the cleanup.

"I just want to clean up a highway. Please give me a highway to clean up, and they said fine," Curl said.

After filling out a form and paying a fee ? then working like the devil to keep the road clean ? the group now has a sign.

People have this perception that one side does the good stuff and the other side does all the bad stuff," Stu de Haan, one of the founding members of The Satanic Temple of Arizona, told local NBC station News 4 Tucson.

He added:

"What we are really showing here is that Satanism is a legitimate religion, even though it's non-theistic. We are showing the people do have a sense of community and they want to get involved."

De Haan told the station his members don't believe in the devil; they simply don't believe in a god.

The group has posted pictures of their cleanup efforts on its website.

