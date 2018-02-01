WATCH: After surgery, Eagles fan frets: Did I miss the Super Bowl?Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man who murdered two daughters while mother listened on phone set to be executed Thursday night
Man who murdered two daughters while mother listened on phone set to be executed Thursday night
HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A federal appeals court has refused to halt the scheduled execution of a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone. John David Battaglia is due to be executed Thursday evening.>>
HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A federal appeals court has refused to halt the scheduled execution of a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone. John David Battaglia is due to be executed Thursday evening.>>
Woman keeps seeing her ex-boyfriend around Gig Harbor; then she finds a GPS tracker on her car
Woman keeps seeing her ex-boyfriend around Gig Harbor; then she finds a GPS tracker on her car
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A Gig Harbor woman was shaken up Saturday when she called police, worried that her ex-boyfriend was tracking her via her phone. According to the News Tribune, she told the Gig Harbor police sergeant that she had a restraining order against her 37-year-old ex-boyfriend, and she'd seen him at three places she'd gone to that day — a coffee shop, a hardware store and a grocery store. When the woman and the police>>
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A Gig Harbor woman was shaken up Saturday when she called police, worried that her ex-boyfriend was tracking her via her phone. According to the News Tribune, she told the Gig Harbor police sergeant that she had a restraining order against her 37-year-old ex-boyfriend, and she'd seen him at three places she'd gone to that day — a coffee shop, a hardware store and a grocery store. When the woman and the police>>
KHQ Investigates: Spokane’s sex offender ‘Warehouses’
KHQ Investigates: Spokane’s sex offender ‘Warehouses’
SPOKANE, Wash. - In an effort to inform the public, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has been publishing sex offender bulletins. These bulletins notify the public when a registered sex offender moves into a new location. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office sent out another one of these bulletins. It listed 68-year-old Keaton William at the 1200 block of N. Lincoln St. It wasn’t the first time KHQ noticed that address.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - In an effort to inform the public, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has been publishing sex offender bulletins. These bulletins notify the public when a registered sex offender moves into a new location. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office sent out another one of these bulletins. It listed 68-year-old Keaton William at the 1200 block of N. Lincoln St. It wasn’t the first time KHQ noticed that address.>>
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Colfax, flown to Sacred Heart in critical condition
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Colfax, flown to Sacred Heart in critical condition
COLFAX, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies are investigating a pedestrian and motor vehicle accident which occurred late Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 3:45 p.m. emergency responders and law enforcement from Washington State Patrol, Colfax PD and the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an accident involving a pedestrian and a passenger truck on Main Street in downtown Colfax. According initial>>
COLFAX, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies are investigating a pedestrian and motor vehicle accident which occurred late Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 3:45 p.m. emergency responders and law enforcement from Washington State Patrol, Colfax PD and the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an accident involving a pedestrian and a passenger truck on Main Street in downtown Colfax. According initial>>
Man who killed motorcyclist in pot DUI crash avoids prison
Man who killed motorcyclist in pot DUI crash avoids prison
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 21-year-old Montana man who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence of marijuana has avoided prison time. Kent Jensen was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years with the Montana Department of Corrections with all but five years suspended. The Billings Gazette reports he will spend that time in a substance abuse and mental health treatment program. Jensen was charged after his vehicle struck a motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Jashua Fr...>>
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 21-year-old Montana man who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence of marijuana has avoided prison time. Kent Jensen was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years with the Montana Department of Corrections with all but five years suspended. The Billings Gazette reports he will spend that time in a substance abuse and mental health treatment program. Jensen was charged after his vehicle struck a motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Jashua Fr...>>
22-year-old man accused of raping teenager in north Spokane
22-year-old man accused of raping teenager in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man accused of raping a teenage girl in north Spokane last month made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. 22-year-old William M. Pal was booked into the Spokane County Jail Wednesday on a 2nd degree rape charge, and 2 counts of 3rd degree rape.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man accused of raping a teenage girl in north Spokane last month made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. 22-year-old William M. Pal was booked into the Spokane County Jail Wednesday on a 2nd degree rape charge, and 2 counts of 3rd degree rape.>>