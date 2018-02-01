22-year-old man accused of raping teenager in north Spokane

A man accused of raping a teenage girl in north Spokane last month made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

22-year-old William M. Pal was booked into the Spokane County Jail Wednesday on a 2nd degree rape charge, and 2 counts of 3rd degree rape.

According to court documents released in the case, the 14-year-old girl had a fight with her sister and left her apartment on January 22, 2018. The girl told detectives she walked around north Spokane before ending up at a convenience store near Empire and Nevada. The victim told detectives a man later identified as Pal, yelled her to come over to him.

The victim said Pal offered her a drink and weed. She says she then went with Pal into a nearby alley and they started to kiss. She says Pal then began to fondle her before telling her to lay down and take off her pants. The victim said she was afraid and didn't know what to do, so she removed her pants. According to documents, the victim says Pal then began to have sex with her, despite her saying "no" and "stop."

The victim then said she was forced to perform oral sex on Pal and he hit her as she tried to pull away.

The victim estimated she was forcibly raped for 1-2 hours.

According to court documents, after it was over, they both put their clothes back on and Pal told her not to tell anyone. She says they went back to the convenience store where Pal tried to buy alcohol but was refused. the victim said she asked a woman for a ride to get away from Pal and left the area.

The victim said she never got Pal's name because she was afraid of while might happen to her if she found it out. At some point Spokane Police were informed of what happened.

Officers responded to the scene and observed it was just as the victim had described. After looking at surveillance video, Pal's photo was sent out to patrol officers who spotted Pal on January 31 near Wellesley and Crestline.

Officers stopped Pal, who identified himself using an immigration document. Officers confirmed his identity using a previous booking photo. Officers obtained a search warrant for a DNA buccal swab and to collect Pal's clothing.

While speaking with an officer in the back of a patrol car, court documents say Pal admitted to meeting the girl on January 22, 2018. Pal said the girl told him she was 15-year-old and they shared a can of beer and smoked a "blunt." Pal told the officer he was drunk at the time. Pal also said the two went into the alley and had sex, then oral sex, then sex again, saying it lasted between two and three hours.

Officers asked Pal if she ever told him to stop and he said the girl didn't say anything while they were having sex.

Based on the evidence, Pal was booked into the Spokane County Jail on one count of 2nd degree rape and 2 counts of 3rd degree rape.

Pal's bond was set at $50,000 during his first court appearance on Thursday.