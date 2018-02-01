22-year-old man accused of raping teenager in north Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

22-year-old man accused of raping teenager in north Spokane

William Pal makes hi first court appearance on Thursday William Pal makes hi first court appearance on Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A man accused of raping a teenage girl in north Spokane last month made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. 

22-year-old William M. Pal was booked into the Spokane County Jail Wednesday on a 2nd degree rape charge, and 2 counts of 3rd degree rape. 

According to court documents released in the case, the 14-year-old girl had a fight with her sister and left her apartment on January 22, 2018. The girl told detectives she walked around north Spokane before ending up at a convenience store near Empire and Nevada. The victim told detectives a man later identified as Pal, yelled her to come over to him. 

The victim said Pal offered her a drink and weed. She says she then went with Pal into a nearby alley and they started to kiss. She says Pal then began to fondle her before telling her to lay down and take off her pants. The victim said she was afraid and didn't know what to do, so she removed her pants. According to documents, the victim says Pal then began to have sex with her, despite her saying "no" and "stop." 

The victim then said she was forced to perform oral sex on Pal and he hit her as she tried to pull away. 

The victim estimated she was forcibly raped for 1-2 hours. 

According to court documents, after it was over, they both put their clothes back on and Pal told her not to tell anyone. She says they went back to the convenience store where Pal tried to buy alcohol but was refused. the victim said she asked a woman for a ride to get away from Pal and left the area. 

The victim said she never got Pal's name because she was afraid of while might happen to her if she found it out. At some point Spokane Police were informed of what happened.

Officers responded to the scene and observed it was just as the victim had described. After looking at surveillance video, Pal's photo was sent out to patrol officers who spotted Pal on January 31 near Wellesley and Crestline. 

Officers stopped Pal, who identified himself using an immigration document. Officers confirmed his identity using a previous booking photo. Officers obtained a search warrant for a DNA buccal swab and to collect Pal's clothing. 

While speaking with an officer in the back of a patrol car, court documents say Pal admitted to meeting the girl on January 22, 2018. Pal said the girl told him she was 15-year-old and they shared a can of beer and smoked a "blunt." Pal told the officer he was drunk at the time. Pal also said the two went into the alley and had sex, then oral sex, then sex again, saying it lasted between two and three hours. 

Officers asked Pal if she ever told him to stop and he said the girl didn't say anything while they were having sex. 

Based on the evidence, Pal was booked into the Spokane County Jail on one count of 2nd degree rape and 2 counts of 3rd degree rape. 

Pal's bond was set at $50,000 during his first court appearance on Thursday. 

  Man who murdered two daughters while mother listened on phone set to be executed Thursday night

    HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A federal appeals court has refused to halt the scheduled execution of a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone. John David Battaglia is due to be executed Thursday evening. 

  Woman keeps seeing her ex-boyfriend around Gig Harbor; then she finds a GPS tracker on her car

    GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A Gig Harbor woman was shaken up Saturday when she called police, worried that her ex-boyfriend was tracking her via her phone. According to the News Tribune, she told the Gig Harbor police sergeant that she had a restraining order against her 37-year-old ex-boyfriend, and she'd seen him at three places she'd gone to that day — a coffee shop, a hardware store and a grocery store. When the woman and the police 

  KHQ Investigates: Spokane's sex offender 'Warehouses'

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In an effort to inform the public, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has been publishing sex offender bulletins. These bulletins notify the public when a registered sex offender moves into a new location. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office sent out another one of these bulletins. It listed 68-year-old Keaton William at the 1200 block of N. Lincoln St. It wasn’t the first time KHQ noticed that address. 

  Firefighters: Spokane Valley apartment fire result of smoking and oxygen use

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department fire investigators say a 77-year-old woman is lucky to be alive after an afternoon fire destroyed her unit in the Pines Village Apartments, 512 N. Pines Rd on January 26. A neighbor heard her screams and pulled her out of the apartment. “I’ve never been in that type of situation before,” the neighbor said. “She was standing there holding onto the TV stand yelling for help. It 

  Super Bowl halftime performer Justin Timberlake says son 'will never play football'

    MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Justin Timberlake spent his Thursday afternoon answering questions ahead of his performance for Sunday's Super Bowl LII halftime show. USA Today reports that Timberlake was asked about his 2-year-old son, Silas, going into the entertainment business. He said he would support his son “getting into the arts or sports” -- with one exception. “He will never play football,” Timberlake said. "My main objective is that he 

  The Latest: Students say Los Angeles school shooting was accident

    LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a Los Angeles school shooting (all times local):  6 p.m. A classmate of a 12-year-old girl considered a person of interest in a shooting at a Los Angeles school says it was an accident. Twelve-year-old Jordan Valenzuela tells The Associated Press that he talked to the girl just after the shooting. He says she was sobbing and kept repeating, "I didn't mean it." He says she told him that the gun was in her...

