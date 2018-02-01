Deputies investigate unsuccessful armed robbery at Colonial Mark - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Deputies investigate unsuccessful armed robbery at Colonial Market in George

by Lexi Perry, Producer
GEORGE, Wash. -

Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted robbery that took place Wednesday evening at the Colonial Market in George. 

Chief Deputy Ken Jones told iFIBER One News that three men, armed with firearms, entered the store just before 7:30 p.m. The store clerk told investigators that the men approached her and demanded the money from the register. 

The clerk said she told the men she wasn't able to open the register. The suspects fled a short time after, empty handed. The suspects covered their faces and wore long sleeve shirts. Investigators are working with the store to obtain any surveillance video available of the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (509) 762-1160.

