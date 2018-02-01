Man leads troopers on high speed chase through Yakima County, passengers hurl items out windows

Washington State Patrol recovered a pistol, marijuana and meth after a man led troopers on a high-speed chase.

According to court documents, a trooper tried to pull over a driver for suspected DUI Wednesday evening around 11 p.m.

KIMA TV reports that 40-year-old Jesus Bautista refused to stop, leading troopers through the Target parking lot on Fair Avenue and onto I-82 east.

The suspect’s car reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Three other people were in Bautista’s car, who troopers said threw clothes, hub caps and a headset DVD player out of the car window.

The chase ended on Ashue Road in Wapato, where Bautista and a trooper began fighting when he tried to run away. The trooper was able to arrest Bautista and he was taken to Yakima County Jail.