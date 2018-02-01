Streaker puts on lively five-minute show at Waste Management Open

Streaker puts on lively five-minute show at Waste Management OpenPosted: Updated:
Man who murdered two daughters while mother listened on phone set to be executed Thursday night
HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A federal appeals court has refused to halt the scheduled execution of a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone. John David Battaglia is due to be executed Thursday evening.>>
Woman keeps seeing her ex-boyfriend around Gig Harbor; then she finds a GPS tracker on her car
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A Gig Harbor woman was shaken up Saturday when she called police, worried that her ex-boyfriend was tracking her via her phone. According to the News Tribune, she told the Gig Harbor police sergeant that she had a restraining order against her 37-year-old ex-boyfriend, and she'd seen him at three places she'd gone to that day — a coffee shop, a hardware store and a grocery store. When the woman and the police>>
KHQ Investigates: Spokane’s sex offender ‘Warehouses’
SPOKANE, Wash. - In an effort to inform the public, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has been publishing sex offender bulletins. These bulletins notify the public when a registered sex offender moves into a new location. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office sent out another one of these bulletins. It listed 68-year-old Keaton William at the 1200 block of N. Lincoln St. It wasn’t the first time KHQ noticed that address.>>
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Colfax, flown to Sacred Heart in critical condition
COLFAX, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies are investigating a pedestrian and motor vehicle accident which occurred late Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 3:45 p.m. emergency responders and law enforcement from Washington State Patrol, Colfax PD and the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an accident involving a pedestrian and a passenger truck on Main Street in downtown Colfax. According initial>>
Man who killed motorcyclist in pot DUI crash avoids prison
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 21-year-old Montana man who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence of marijuana has avoided prison time. Kent Jensen was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years with the Montana Department of Corrections with all but five years suspended. The Billings Gazette reports he will spend that time in a substance abuse and mental health treatment program. Jensen was charged after his vehicle struck a motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Jashua Fr...>>
22-year-old man accused of raping teenager in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man accused of raping a teenage girl in north Spokane last month made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. 22-year-old William M. Pal was booked into the Spokane County Jail Wednesday on a 2nd degree rape charge, and 2 counts of 3rd degree rape.>>
Firefighters: Spokane Valley apartment fire result of smoking and oxygen use
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department fire investigators say a 77-year-old woman is lucky to be alive after an afternoon fire destroyed her unit in the Pines Village Apartments, 512 N. Pines Rd on January 26. A neighbor heard her screams and pulled her out of the apartment. “I’ve never been in that type of situation before,” the neighbor said. “She was standing there holding onto the TV stand yelling for help. It>>
Super Bowl halftime performer Justin Timberlake says son 'will never play football'
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Justin Timberlake spent his Thursday afternoon answering questions ahead of his performance for Sunday's Super Bowl LII halftime show. USA Today reports that Timberlake was asked about his 2-year-old son, Silas, going into the entertainment business. He said he would support his son “getting into the arts or sports” -- with one exception. “He will never play football,” Timberlake said. "My main objective is that he>>
The Latest: Students say Los Angeles school shooting was accident
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a Los Angeles school shooting (all times local): 6 p.m. A classmate of a 12-year-old girl considered a person of interest in a shooting at a Los Angeles school says it was an accident. Twelve-year-old Jordan Valenzuela tells The Associated Press that he talked to the girl just after the shooting. He says she was sobbing and kept repeating, "I didn't mean it." He says she told him that the gun was in her...>>
Missing Spokane Valley dog reunites with owner after teen finds her
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- A Spokane Valley man's dog went missing after a hike near Dishman Hills on January 9th. He says a stranger contacted him trying to scam him out of money to get his dog back. Shiloh was found but with someone else! Owner Kon Shiva has Shiloh back now. His backyard doesn't feel empty anymore.>>
Man holding disturbing sign scares parents outside Shadle Park Library
Spokane, Wash. A Spokane mom saw a sign on Wednesday afternoon that made her and her daughter cringe “My kid was disturbed she thought it was gross and creepy and she really felt like he didn't have the right to do that,” said Betsy. Betsy said the man was laughing and smiling while holding the sign that had a disturbing message on it that read, “I’m so deep inside your kids Spokane.” And for Betsy that was just too much "For me, my child go>>
Streaker puts on lively five-minute show at Waste Management Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - There's always alcohol and a great deal of fans at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. This year, however, the party seems to have started a bit early. On Wednesday, Golf Digest reports that a man, missing his clothes, ran onto the TPC Scottsdale course and put on a surprise show for everyone in attendance. In a blurred clip posted by AZCentral.com, the man frolics about the fairway, stopping to swing an>>
Man leads troopers on high speed chase through Yakima County, passengers hurl items out windows
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol recovered a pistol, marijuana and meth after a man led troopers on a high-speed chase. According to court documents, a trooper tried to pull over a driver for suspected DUI Wednesday evening around 11 p.m. KIMA TV reports that 40-year-old Jesus Bautista refused to stop, leading troopers through the Target parking lot on Fair Avenue and onto I-82 east. The suspect’s car reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.>>
FBI: Violent airline passenger zip-tied on flight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Federal agents say an airline passenger was zip-tied and duct-taped after she ran toward the front of the plane and became violent. A criminal complaint filed in federal court says the event happened on an American Airlines flight Wednesday morning from Dallas to Charlotte. An FBI agent wrote that Charlene Harriott got up from her seat near the back of the plane, ran toward the front and ignored flight attendants' instructions to sit down.>>
Parents who lost child are working to help families dealing with pediatric cancer
SPOKANE, Wash. - No one can ever prepare for the words “your child has cancer.” A family who has gone through that is now working to help other families experiencing the same devastation. The Anna Schindler Foundation exists to support families through those difficult times. They’re building Anna’s homes on the South Hill, so families that need to travel long distances to get the care they need for their kids have a place to stay and one less thing they need to...>>
2 charged in Seattle with trying to smuggle guns to Turkey
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Two Seattle-area men face federal charges that they smuggled guns to Turkey - weapons that were ultimately destined for Kurdish fighters in Iraq. A grand jury late Wednesday indicted 51-year-old Paul Brunt, of Bellevue, and 29-year-old Rawnd Khaleel Aldalawi, an Iraq native who lives in Seattle. Prosecutors say Brunt bought the firearms and the men shipped them hidden in the side panels of vehicles. The U.S. attorney's office says the>>
