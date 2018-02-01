Streaker puts on lively five-minute show at Waste Management Open

There's always alcohol and a great deal of fans at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. This year, however, the party seems to have started a bit early.

On Wednesday, Golf Digest reports that a man, missing his clothes, ran onto the TPC Scottsdale course and put on a surprise show for everyone in attendance. In a blurred clip posted by AZCentral.com, the man frolics about the fairway, stopping to swing an imaginary club and taking a moment to break dance.

The site also shared several other videos of spectators that stayed in the stands and kept their clothes on.

Hopefully his five minutes of fame were worth it; Golf Digest reports that the young man, identified as 24-year-old Adam Stalmbach was eventually arrested by Scottsdale police. He's facing charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

